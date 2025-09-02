Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal reveals her boyfriend left her due to…; Here’s how she transformed her life

From a life-changing breakup to making a splash on Bigg Boss 19 with 800 sarees, Tanya Mittal’s story is one of resilience, reinvention, and inspiration.

Tanya Mittal has quickly become one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 19. Her grand entrance, arriving with 800 sarees, immediately grabbed the attention of the housemates and the audience alike. Beyond the glitz, Tanya is a spiritual influencer, entrepreneur, and social media sensation with over 2.5 million Instagram followers, inspiring many with her motivational content.

How did a heartbreak shape Tanya’s life?

Before stepping into the Bigg Boss house, Tanya opened up about a deeply personal experience. On the Rishika Podcast, she revealed a painful breakup in 2018 that transformed her life. “I had dropped out of college, and my family was already against us. I thought if no one else supports me in this world, he would. And if I couldn’t do anything else, at least we would be together, and I would be a good wife. But then he broke up with me, saying, ‘You don’t look beautiful’,” Tanya shared.

This heartbreak became a turning point. Determined to reclaim her confidence, she lost 15 kg and explored numerous treatments, including natural remedies and vitamin therapies, all to become the best version of herself.

What did Tanya achieve before Bigg Boss 19?

Tanya’s journey to fame began before her reality TV debut. She was crowned Miss Asia Tourism in 2018 and represented India at the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant in Lebanon. Her popularity skyrocketed after a viral video in which she recounted a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh. Alongside her social media presence, she is a successful entrepreneur, founding Homemade With Love by Tanya, offering handmade handbags, cuffs, and sarees.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How is Tanya performing in Bigg Boss 19?

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Tanya’s vibrant personality has sparked mixed reactions. While many viewers find her lively and entertaining, others consider her self-centered. Nevertheless, her charisma continues to engage audiences daily. Bigg Boss 19 features other popular contestants like Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Gaurav Khanna, and Ashnoor Kaur. The show airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and streams on JioCinema at 9 pm.

Highlights:

Tanya Mittal entered Bigg Boss 19 with 800 sarees, instantly grabbing attention. A 2018 heartbreak pushed her to reinvent herself and gain confidence. From Miss Asia Tourism to entrepreneur and influencer, Tanya continues to inspire millions.











