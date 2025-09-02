The Body Shop Brings Actionism and Beauty Together with The Revamped Store at DLF Mall of India, Noida





The relaunch featured a special collaboration with Minus 30, who crafted a limited-edition passionfruit gelato to complement The Body Shop’s new Passionfruit Bath & Body Range

The Noida store showcases a mural inspired by the city’s vibrant culture and iconic landmarks.

The Body Shop, a British-born international ethical beauty brand, unveiled its revamped store at DLF Mall of India, Noida. The new retail concept, which connects beauty with actionism, was met with great fervour. Excitement built-up as shoppers lined up for The Body Shop’s reimagined Workshop Store in Noida’s DLF Mall of India, with over 100 excited customers seen queuing up at early morning hours.

The new and highly interactive store look reflects The Body Shop’s commitment to purpose-led beauty and customer engagement. It features a dynamic layout designed for easy navigation, immersive discovery, and better customer interaction. Shoppers were welcomed with innovative experiences, product sampling, and a showcase of the brand’s recently introduced Passionfruit Bath & Body range, a limited-edition, refreshing, tropical-inspired collection that further elevated the excitement of the day.

Marking the occasion with a delightfully fruity twist, The Body Shop collaborated with Minus 30, a home-grown ice cream brand renowned for its vegan and sugar-free offerings. Customers were treated to an exclusive limited-edition passionfruit gelato crafted for the launch, complementing the debut of The Body Shop’s Passionfruit collection. This unique partnership brought together beauty and indulgence, creating a multi-sensorial retail experience.

Another defining highlight of the store is its striking murals, inspired by the local culture of Noida. The artwork embodies The Body Shop’s values, aligning with the city’s growing embrace of public art that transforms urban spaces into bold cultural expressions. The store mural reflects how the brand champions purposeful beauty that empowers communities and celebrates creativity.

"The overwhelming response from consumers reaffirms that our purpose-driven store concept resonates deeply with the community," said Rahul Shanker, Group CEO, Quest Retail. "This store, with its community-focused design and immersive experiences, truly brings beauty and actionism together. Our playful Ice cream collaboration to launch the internationally successful, vibrant & juicy passion fruit range delivers delight in an unexpected way."





