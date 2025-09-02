These years saw floods due to rise in Yamuna water, but in 1978…

Home

Flood situation near Yamuna river: Following incessant rains, alert has been issued Yamuna River in Delhi which has risen above the danger mark. But do you know there was also flood due to Yamuna River in Delhi?

With the Yamuna crossing the danger mark on Tuesday, water began entering houses in parts of the Trans-Yamuna area of Delhi. The river crossed the danger level in the morning, posing a flood threat to low-lying areas of the capital. At the same time, in 2023, the water level of Yamuna had reached 208.66 meters and then in many areas, houses were filled with 8-8 feet of water. There was a ‘water deluge’ in Yamuna in almost half of Delhi.

Many areas of Delhi were submerged in the flood of 1978

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government, the 1978 flood was the largest flood recorded in the available history of the Yamuna river, peaking at 207.49 metres (680.75 ft) at the Delhi old railway bridge on 5–6 September 1978, with a water level of 7175 cumecs (2,53,350 cusecs). The right marginal dam between Palla village and Bawana escape out-fall also broke, submerging a large area of ​​Alipur block and urban colonies like Adarsh ​​Nagar, Model Town, Mukherjee Nagar in deep water. The loss was estimated to be around Rs 10 crore. 18 people lost their lives and thousands were rendered homeless. The Shahdara marginal dam on the left bank also reached the crisis point, but could be saved by increasing its height in some parts with bags filled with soil.

In 1978, there was a crack in the dams

Even in the flood of 1978, i.e. after the construction of the right margin embankment from Wazirabad to Delhi-Haryana border, the area of ​​Alipur Block and even Model Town Colony of Delhi city area were submerged in deep water due to the breach in this embankment. Though the main urban areas of Delhi and New Delhi and the trans-Yamuna area of ​​Shahdara Block are protected by embankments, yet the threat of breach of embankments remains, which may endanger the normal life of the people living in these areas. The recent heavy floods have posed a big threat to the areas of Delhi-NCR.

Capital has been flooded a maximum of 9 times

The floods of 1924, 1947, 1955, 1956, 1967, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1978 are the main examples of floods in Yamuna River when the normal life of the residents of Delhi was either disrupted or seriously threatened.











