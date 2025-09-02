Home

This 2-hour 20-minute film is trending on OTT, has earned 316% profit on box office, movie is…, lead actors are…

A new film has taken OTT by storm, debuting at number one in the top 10. It was a box office blockbuster, earning over 300% profit.

In a cinematic landscape often dominated by high-octane thrillers and fantasy epics, a recent release has quietly captivated audiences with its heartfelt portrayal of everyday life. This film delves into the complexities of modern relationships, familial expectations, and personal growth, all set against the backdrop of a bustling South Indian town.

Which film is this?

The film in question is Thalaivan Thalaivii, a Tamil romantic comedy-drama directed by Pandiraj, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in lead roles. Released theatrically on July 25, 2025, it garnered significant attention for its engaging narrative and strong performances.

What is the storyline?

revolves around Aagaasa Veeran (played by Vijay Sethupathi), a talented and humble parotta master, and Perarasi (played by Nithya Menen), an educated and headstrong woman. Their love story begins with charm and sweetness, leading to marriage, but soon, real-life challenges test their bond. As they settle into their new life, clashes over expectations, communication gaps, and personal egos create emotional rifts. The film beautifully captures how love can endure despite misunderstandings, highlighting themes of compromise, emotional maturity, and growth.

How was the box office performance?

Thalaivan Thalaivii proved to be a surprise blockbuster. Made on a modest budget of Rs 30 crore, the film went on to earn a massive Rs 126 crore at the box office, marking a whopping 316% return on investment. Its impressive performance was driven not only by strong word-of-mouth but also by its relatable story, Vijay Sethupathi’s fanbase, and the emotional depth that resonated with a wide audience across regions.

More about Thalaivan Thalaivii

Alongside lead stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the film includes, talented actors like The supporting cast of Thalaivan Thalaivii includes Yogi Babu as Chithirai, Roshini Haripriyan as Ragavarthini, Deepa Shankar as Pottu, and Myna Nandhini as Nynavathi. Chemban Vinod Jose plays ARK Arasaangam, with Saravanan as Sembaiyya and R.K. Suresh as Porchelvan. Kaali Venkat, Aruldoss, and Vinod Sagar also play key roles, adding depth to this family drama. The film is currently available on Amazon Prime Video and has now become number one in top 10 trending films.

Story Highlights

A heartwarming romantic drama between a humble parotta master and an independent woman. Explores the struggles of marriage, emotional disconnect, and societal pressure. Strong performances by Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen carry the film’s emotional depth. Earned a 316% return at the box office, becoming a surprise blockbuster.

Thalaivan Thalaivii stands out for its grounded storytelling, cultural authenticity, and touching portrayal of love and conflict in a modern relationship.











