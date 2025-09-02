Home

Entertainment

This 2 hour 21 minute suspense thriller will leave you scratching your head; plot of a…, 8.4 IMDb rating, lead actors are…

This suspense thriller is a must watch on OTT platform Not just that this film has got a 8.4 from IMDb. The story is about a barber.

The number of fans watching South Cinema films is gradually getting more screentime. Apart from theaters, most of the audience also likes to watch these movies on OTT. On this basis, today we are going to give you information about the best suspense thriller of South, which turned out to be a must-watch from theaters to OTT. The story of this film is so amazing that it will not let you move from your seat for 2 hours and 21 minutes. Let’s know which movie is being talked about here and on which OTT platform it will be available to watch.

South’s best suspense thriller

The South cinema industry is quite large, in which the contribution of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films has been significant. The movie we are talking about today is a Tamil cinema offering, which was released in theaters across the world a year ago. With its excellent story and amazing acting of the cast, this film got a positive response from the audience and critics, due to which this movie proved to be a superhit.

Maharaja plot

If we look at the story of the movie, it revolves around two characters. One of them is a barber and the other is a thief. The barber files a theft report at the police station, and a valuable item from his house is stolen, which is present in the house of the same thief. The suspense in the story remains till the end.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In which there is such an emotional touch that will shake you. Let us tell you that here we are talking about South superstar Vijay Sethupathi’s film Maharaja, which is available on the OTT platform Netflix. Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also played an important role in Maharaja.

8.5 IMDb rating

Maharaj is considered everyone’s favorite due to its great content. It has been termed as a must watch suspense thriller from theaters to OTT. Not only this, it has received a positive rating of 8.4/10 from IMDb.

Story Highlights

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja now streaming on Netflix. Thriller revolves around a barber, thief, and a stolen item. Superhit in theaters, praised by critics and fans. IMDb rating 8.4, tagged as a must-watch.











