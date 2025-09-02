Home

Sharvari might be stepping aside in Munjya 2, with rising talent Pratibha Ranta set to bring a fresh twist to Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has emerged as one of Bollywood’s few successful cinematic universes, consistently delivering hits and entertaining audiences. The franchise gained momentum with the blockbuster run of Stree 2 and further strengthened its presence with Munjya, a small-budget film that became a sleeper hit. The film not only introduced Abhay Verma to audiences but also gave Sharvari a significant hit, boosting her career.

However, as the franchise gears up for its next chapter, Maha Munjya (Munjya 2), fans are in for a surprise. Reports suggest that Sharvari might not reprise her role in the sequel, with a newcomer being considered for the lead opposite Abhay Verma.

Who will replace Sharvari in Munjya 2?

According to multiple media reports, the makers are eyeing Pratibha Ranta to play the female lead in Maha Munjya. Sources reveal that Pratibha is close to finalising the project, and her character is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the franchise while maintaining connections with previous instalments. Her entry promises to add a new layer to the universe, potentially setting up intriguing plotlines for future films.

Who is Pratibha Ranta?

Pratibha Ranta made her debut in Aamir Khan’s production Laapataa Ladies, playing Jaya Tripathi Singh, and won critical acclaim for her performance. She then featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and made her television debut with the series Qurbaan Hua. She later starred in Aadha Ishq and will be seen in the upcoming project The Revolutionaries. With her growing body of work, Pratibha is being positioned as one of Bollywood’s promising new talents.

About Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe began with Stree (2018) and has since expanded with Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2023), and Stree 2 (2024). The upcoming Diwali 2025 release, Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, will further expand the universe, cementing its place as Bollywood’s most successful horror-comedy franchise.

