Home

Entertainment

This film was rejected by Madhuri Dixit because of…, later became biggest hit of 1990, movie name is…

Madhuri Dixit turned down this 1990 film, which later became one of the biggest hits and helped launch the careers of two new actors.

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, certain decisions by actors can significantly alter the trajectory of their careers. One such instance involved Madhuri Dixit, who, at the peak of her career, declined a role that would later become one of the year’s biggest hits. This decision, influenced by industry dynamics and personal relationships, serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of showbiz.

Which film is this?

The film in question is Doodh Ka Karz (1990), helmed by Ashok Gaekwad, an emotional drama that resonated with audiences nationwide. Initially, the role of Reshma was offered to Madhuri Dixit, a leading actress of that era. However, upon the suggestion of her frequent co-star and friend, Anil Kapoor, she chose to decline the offer.

Why did Madhuri Dixit reject Doodh Ka Karz?

As per reports, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, the film’s male lead, were experiencing strained relations at the time, leading Kapoor to advise Dixit against taking the role. Consequently, the role went to Neelam Kothari, whose performance, alongside Shroff, was well-received. The film’s success was evident as it became one of the top-grossing films of 1990, further solidifying the careers of its cast.

What was the storyline?

The story follows Parvati, whose husband, Gangu, a snake charmer, is falsely accused of theft and beaten to death by landlords Raghuveer Singh, Bhairav Singh, and Sampath. Parvati raises her son, Suraj, and a snake, both of whom set out to avenge Gangu’s death. As Suraj grows up, he falls in love with Reshma, Raghuveer’s daughter, complicating his quest for vengeance. The film explores themes of justice, familial bonds, and the struggle between love and duty.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How was the box office response?

Doodh Ka Karz was a box office hit, made on a budget of around Rs 2.5 crore and earning over Rs 7.5 crore, tripling its investment. The film clicked with mass audiences for its emotional storyline and unique revenge angle. It was especially popular in smaller towns. On IMDb, it holds a 5.9/10 rating, with viewers praising Jackie Shroff’s performance.

Story Highlights

Madhuri Dixit declined the lead role due to advice from Anil Kapoor amid his fallout with Jackie Shroff Neelam Kothari replaced Madhuri and received praise for her role The film tells a revenge story intertwined with love and family loyalty It was a box office hit, earning triple its budget

Doodh Ka Karz remains a memorable Bollywood film of the 1990s, notable not only for its gripping storyline but also for the career choices surrounding its cast.











