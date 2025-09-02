Home

England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch ENG vs SA 1st ODI match in India online and on TV channel

ENG vs SA 1st ODI match LIVE: Harry Brook’s England will aim to get off to a winning start in the ODI series against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa at the Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.

England cricket team will begin a three-match ODI series against South Africa in Leeds on Tuesday. (Source: X)

Harry Brook’s England cricket team will look to continue their winning streak in ODI cricket when they take on Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in a three-match series beginning at the Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday. World Test Champions South Africa are coming into this ODI series with an impressive 2-1 series win over world ODI champions Australia and will not be push-overs by any means.

In-form Test wicketkeeper Jamie Smith will be opening the batting with Ben Duckett, who has quickly become all-format player for England. The home side will be handing the debut cap to 22-year-old pace bowler Sonny Baker, who will open the bowling with Jofra Archer in this match.

South Africans will be full of confidence ahead of the series opener with Matthew Breetzke looking to continue his golden run in ODI cricket. Pacer Kagiso Rabada is yet to recover from an ankle inflammation and RCB fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will lead the attack along side Nandre Burger and Corbin Bosch in the first match.

England skipper Brook is enjoying a great start to his white-ball captaincy stint. After his first eight ODI games as captain, Brook has the best average by an England captain in this format – 73.83. However, the last time England won a bilateral ODI series against South Africa was back in 2017.

England host South Africa in a blockbuster limited-overs showdown! 🏏 ⚔️ 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is starting tomorrow only on the TV channels of Sony Sports Network & Sony LIV. 📺#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/sDRWcZbYpV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 1, 2025

Here are all the details about England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match…

When is England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match going to take place?

The England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match will take place on Tuesday, September 2.

Where is England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match going to take place?

The England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match will be held at Headingley in Leeds.

What time will England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match start?

The England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match will begin at 530pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 5pm.

Where can I watch England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match on TV in India?

The England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match in India?

The England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLIV and FanCode website and app.

England vs South Africa 2025 1st ODI match Playing 11

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi











