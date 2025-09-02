Home

Sports

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 T20 match Tri-Series LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AFG vs PAK T20 match in India online and on TV channel

AFG vs PAK T20 match Tri-Series LIVE: Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan will look to book their berth in the final with their third win on the trot as they face Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan in match no. 4 in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Pakistan cricket team will take on Afghanistan in match no. 4 of the Tri-series in Sharjah on Tuesday. (Source: X)

Pakistan cricket team will look to book their pace in the tri-series final involving Afghanistan and UAE when they take on Rashid Khan’s Afghan side in their third match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Salman Ali Agha’s team are the only side with an all-win record in the tri-series with comprehensive wins over Afghanistan and UAE in their last 2 matches.

In the last match between these two teams last week, Pakistan hammered the Afghans by 39 runs at the same venue. Afghanistan, on the other hand, can join Pakistan at the top of the table with their second win on the trot after they defeated hosts UAE by 38 runs on Monday night.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan claimed three wickets in the last match vs UAE and became the highest wicket-taker in the history of T20I cricket with 165 scalps in 98 matches. Rashid will look to continue his fine form and look to keep the marauding Pakistan batters in check.

In Pakistan’s last game vs Afghans, skipper Salman Ali Agha had scored an unbeaten 53 to power his side to 182 for 7. Pacer Haris Rauf claimed 4/31 while Shaheen Afridi picked up a couple of wickets to restrict Afghanistan to only 143 in spite of Rashid Khan’s 39 off 16 balls.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match…

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will take place on Tuesday, September 2.

Where is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will begin at 830pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 8pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2025 Tri-Series T20 match Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem











