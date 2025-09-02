Traffic movement on Loha Pul to be stopped from 5PM today amid rising Yamuna level

Home

Delhi has been facing moderate to heavy rain for the past few weeks. On Monday evening, heavy showers once again hit the city, causing waterlogging, traffic jams, and leaving many commuters stranded.

Loha Pul will be closed for traffic and public movement from 5 PM on September 2 because the Yamuna River’s water level is rising dangerously, the Shahdara District Magistrate has announced. The river, which had already crossed the danger mark on Monday, continues to swell, forcing the authorities to take quick safety measures.

WATCH : Visuals from Loha Pul where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall

Visuals from Loha Pul where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall since yesterday. Traffic and public movement on Loha Pul to be stopped from 1700 hours on 2nd September due to rising water level in the Yamuna river.

Officials said that a heavy release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage pushed the Yamuna River’s level to 204.94 metres at the Old Railway Bridge by 5 PM on Monday. For Delhi, the warning mark is 204.50 metres and the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuations are ordered once the river reaches 206 metres.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order to stop traffic and public movement on the bridge starting 5 PM on September 2 due to the rising risk of flooding.

Authorities have also urged people living along the Yamuna floodplains to shift to safer areas, as the river level is expected to touch 206 metres — the evacuation point — by Tuesday evening.

