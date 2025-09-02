Home

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri questions Mamata Banerjee's integrity and intentions as an Indian over her decision to ban The Bengal Files in West Bengal

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri explained his reasons for urging Honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allow the release of the film in West Bengal. Watch the video.

While The Bengal Files has become a buzzword across the nation, the film, set against the harrowing backdrop of “Direct Action Day” on August 16, 1946, in West Bengal, marks the concluding chapter of filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s blockbuster truth-revealing trilogy, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The teaser had already sent shockwaves through the nation, and the release of the hard-hitting trailer left audiences stunned with its unflinching portrayal of truth. Now, as the film gears up for release this week, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to allow the film’s release in Bengal.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has released a video addressing Banerjee, pointing out the concerns of exhibitors, highlighting the political pressure they are facing in screening The Bengal Files in their theaters, which has scare them. He also mentioned that members of her party are trying to stop the screening of the film, attempting to ban it, and filing multiple baseless FIRs against him.

The filmmaker then explained his reasons for urging Mamata Banerjee to allow the release of the film in West Bengal. He reminded the Honorable Chief Minister of her constitutional oath to protect the free speech rights of “We, the People of Bharat” and emphasized her responsibility in ensuring the release of the film, especially since it has already been passed by the CBFC, a constitutional body.

Secondly, he pointed out that India is the land that has suffered the most, and the Bengal chapter is among the most painful, with incidents such as Direct Action Day and the Noakhali Hindu genocides—events that have either been forgotten or hidden. He further described Bengal as the “civilizational crown” of India, the land of Vivekananda, Ramakrishna, Tagore, and Subhash Chandra Bose.

He went on to ask: “Do we find a single Jewish child, Black child, or Japanese child who does not know about their people’s sufferings? Then why is our new generation unaware of the most disastrous chapter of our country?” He questioned whether it is a crime to speak about the suffering of Bengal and its people. He clarified that the film is not against any community but against those who acted against humanity. He stressed that banning the film would also mean banning the truth of the Hindu genocides.

He also pointed out that when Bengalis recently watched the film in America, many told him that their healing begins here. Concluding his appeal, he urged the Chief Minister not to ban the film but instead to watch it, understand it, debate over it, but not hide the reality.

Watch Vivek Agnihotri’s video for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee:

URGENT: An open appeal to Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial.

Please listen till the end and share widely as your protest against banning of a film on Hindu Genocide. #TheBengalFiles

In cinemas 05 September 2025 pic.twitter.com/vtM60PDtJJ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 2, 2025

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It stars National Award Winners Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar and Darshan Kumar. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, is part of Vivek’s Files trilogy, which includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. The film will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.











