Home

Entertainment

When Hema Malini maintained distance from Dharmendra’s first family, respected Prakash Kaur’s family, said, ‘I never wanted to…’

Behind the glamour of Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s love story lay unspoken tensions, sacrifices, and a silence that continues to this day.

Love affairs in Bollywood are nothing new, but few have stirred as much conversation as Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s union. By the time Dharmendra decided to marry Hema in the late 1970s, he was already a married man with four children. Without divorcing his first wife, Prakash Kaur, his marriage to the “Dream Girl” sparked headlines and endless debates. From the outside, their story looked like a fairytale, but inside it was full of complexities, silences, and sacrifices.

Did Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur ever meet?

In her biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Hema revealed that she had briefly met Prakash Kaur at social events before the marriage. But after tying the knot with Dharmendra, she never visited Prakash or their home. Hema, who stays not far from Dharmendra’s bungalow in Juhu, maintained distance out of choice.

“I never wanted to trouble anyone,” Hema wrote. “Dharamji has been there for me and my daughters like any father would, and I am satisfied with that.”

Acceptance over regret

In an interview with Lehren, Hema admitted that though no couple wants to live separately, circumstances often demand acceptance. “I am happy with myself. My daughters were raised well, and of course, Dharamji was always present. Sometimes life forces you to adjust.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Hema also wrote about her respect for Prakash Kaur and Dharmendra’s first family. She expressed that her dignity remained intact because she dedicated her life to art and culture. “My daughters respect Dharamji’s family as well. The world may want to know every detail of my life, but some things are not for public discussion.”

Prakash Kaur’s stand during the controversy

Interestingly, Prakash Kaur had defended Dharmendra at the peak of criticism. In a 1981 interview with Stardust, she said, “Why only my husband? Any man would leave me for Hema. Half the industry is doing the same, so why call him a womaniser? He may not be the best husband, but he is the best father.”

She also sympathised with Hema, acknowledging the hardships she too must have faced. Yet, as a wife and mother, she admitted she could never accept what Hema had done.

Were the religion rumours true?

Reports had once claimed that Dharmendra and Hema converted to Islam to make their marriage legal since Hindu law doesn’t allow polygamy. However, in a 2024 interview with the Indian Express, Dharmendra firmly denied these rumours, clarifying that he never changed his faith.

Highlights:

Dharmendra married Hema Malini without divorcing his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Hema maintained silence and respect for Dharmendra’s first family. Dharmendra denied rumours of religious conversion for marriage.











