Home

News

Delhi-NCR Rains Big Update: Work from home for all corporate and private employees in Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad today?

Gurugram administration has issued work from home advisory for private firms while schools have been directed to conduct online classes on September 2 amid heavy rains earlier today on Monday.

Delhi rains: Heavy downpour lashed across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad on the first day of September, with more showers likely today, September 2, according to the India Meteorological Department. As per the latest weather reports, the sky is expected to remain cloudy with a chance of one or two spells of very light to light rain or thunderstorms at many locations, while isolated areas may experience moderate rain on Tuesday, September 2, according to the IMD forecast on Monday.

The report further adds that the maximum temperature is expected to range between 30 and 32°C, and the minimum between 21 and 23°c. The minimum temperature will be up to 3 to 5°C below normal, and the maximum will be up to 2 to 4 °c below normal. Following the heavy showers on Monday, September 1, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory on the social media platform X in the early hours of Tuesday, warning of minor flight delays and traffic congestion.

Work From Home in Gurugram:

Gurugram administration has issued work from home advisory for private firms while schools have been directed to conduct online classes on September 2 amid heavy rains earlier today on Monday.

“According to the instructions issued by DC Ajay Kumar, all corporate and private offices in the district have been advised to allow employees to work from home. This will help ease traffic congestion on the roads and spare employees from the hardships of commuting in inclement weather. Along with this, the district administration has directed all schools to conduct only online classes on 2nd September, ensuring the safety of students and preventing inconvenience to parents,” an official said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Work from Home In Delhi?

It is important to note that as of now, the Delhi government has not announced ​​​​any holidays or Work From Home in the region, but if the rains continue the BJP government likely to announce WFH for all corporate and government employees.

Work from Home In Noida, Ghaziabad?

The administration hasn’t issued any notification yet. However, if the rains continue the BJP government likely to announce WFH for all corporate and government employees.











