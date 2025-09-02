Home

News

Delhi Flood: Yamuna water enters low-lying areas, forcing people to move to safety, CM Rekha Gupta says ‘no need to panic’

CM Gupta inspected the flood relief camp near the Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge.

New Delhi: Amid the looming flood situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, 02 September 2025, took stock of the city’s flood preparations and assured people that there was no need to panic. Meanwhile, water of the brimming Yamuna entered low-lying areas along its banks, forcing people to move to safety.

Yamuna crosses the evacuation mark in Delhi

Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages released high volumes of water following incessant rainfall in the Himalayas, due to which the Yamuna River crossed the evacuation mark in Delhi for the first time this year.

CM Rekha Gupta takes stock of the situation

CM Gupta inspected the flood relief camp near the Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge to review the Yamuna’s water level and the condition of affected areas. She met the families staying in relief camps, listened to their concerns, and assured them of all possible assistance.

She emphasised that the government is maintaining round-the-clock vigil and that departments concerned are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Gupta visits the affected localities

Gupta spent a significant amount of time in the affected localities and was updated by officials. She instructed the authorities engaged in relief operations to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential items such as clean drinking water, food, medical aid, and safe accommodation.

The chief minister underlined that the safety and well-being of residents in flood-hit areas remain her government’s top priority.

The situation in the capital is under control, says Rekha Gupta

The situation in the capital is under control, she said, underlining that the departments concerned had already made extensive preparations to deal with such situations. Desilting of the Yamuna and the city’s drains over the past six months has shown significant results, she said.

“All barrage gates on the Yamuna are open, ensuring no waterlogging. The river is flowing freely, with water moving downstream as swiftly as it enters. To manage the flow, most barricades on city-side drains have been closed,” Gupta added.

It was in 2023 when Delhi witnessed one of its worst flood-like situations, when several areas were inundated because of heavy rain, leading to the evacuation of more than 25,000 people. The Yamuna reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13, 2023.

No risk of flooding in the outer areas

Gupta explained that water entering the Yamuna floodplains is a natural occurrence, as it is the river’s designated course. She reassured people that there was no risk of flooding in the outer areas.

Noting that officials are providing her hourly updates, she assured people that the situation would be monitored continuously, and relief operations would be underway till the floodwater recedes.

HIGHLIGHTS

Yamuna water enters low-lying areas, forcing people to move to safety.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes stock of the city’s flood preparations and assures people that there is no need to panic.

Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages released high volumes of water following incessant rainfall in the Himalayas.

The Yamuna River crossed the evacuation mark in Delhi for the first time this year.

CM Gupta inspected the flood relief camp near the Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge to review the Yamuna’s water level and the condition of affected areas. She met the families staying in relief camps, listened to their concerns, and assured them of all possible assistance. She emphasised that the government is maintaining round-the-clock vigil and that departments concerned are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact.











