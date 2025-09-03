Home

News

Another dowry HORROR: 28-year-old Bengaluru woman found dead at her home over dowry harassment, husband’s extramarital affair

According to police, victim Poojashree, who worked as a cashier at a bank, had married accused Nandeesh three years ago.

Another dowry HORROR: 28-year-old Bengaluru woman found dead at her home over dowry harassment, husband’s extramarital affair

A man who works for a company in Bengaluru has been taken into custody by police. They say he helped his wife end her own life at their home in Bagalagunte, an area in the northwest part of the city. The woman, named Poojashri, passed away on Sunday. She was married to Nandish for three years, and they have a girl who is just two years old. According to police, Poojashri, who was from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district. According to what she told people, her husband and his mother often harassed her for more money and gifts after their marriage. She also when she confronted her husband over his alleged relationship, he would harass her physically

Family members and friends tried to help them work things out many times, but the problems didn’t stop. One day, when her husband and daughter were away from home, Poojashri took her life by hanging herself. After this, Poojashri’s mother, Chandrakala, went to the police to register a complaint.

Poojashri’s mother has accused her son-in-law of torturing her daughter for dowry and because of his alleged affair.

“I borrowed Rs. 30 lakh from my father for her wedding. He used to torture her constantly. Even after he promised at the police station that he would take care of her, the harassment never stopped,” she said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“On the day she died, he took her from our house around 7:15 am. By 8:20 am, he called to say she had committed suicide. This happened because of his affair. They killed my daughter,” she added.

Now, the police have filed charges against Nandish, his mother Shantamma, and three other people. Bagalagunte police have registered a case under charges of dowry harassment and said further investigation is underway.

Earlier in the week, A pregnant software engineer was found hanging in her BTM Layout I Stage residence late on Tuesday night. The woman, identified as P Shilpa, 27, is survived by her parents, two sisters, and her son. Her mother, B Sharada, filed a complaint with Suddaguntepalya police, accusing Shilpa’s husband, Praveen and his mother, Shantavva, of abetting her suicide through dowry harassment. The couple had a one-and-a-half-year-old child, and Shilpa was reportedly pregnant again.

Police have detained both Praveen and Shantavva. Investigators said Praveen, who once worked with a well-known software firm in Whitefield, lost his job last year and since then had been selling pani-puri in BTM Layout.











