Daniel Craig’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out to hit theatres first, Netflix release follows on Dec 12

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, releasing in select theatres. Check out the details below.

A new poster for Daniel Craig starrer ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ – a third ‘Knives Out’ mystery has been unveiled, confirming the film’s limited theatrical release window. Netflix shared the new look of the much-awaited murder mystery and revealed that it will open in select theatres on November 26, weeks before its premiere on the streaming platform. “Not all secrets can stay buried. WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY arrives December 12,” Netflix wrote.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery to stream on Netflix

Rian Johnson, who has directed all three films in the franchise, took to his social media handle and confirmed that ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ will be released in cinemas in the United States for Thanksgiving.”Wake Up Dead Man, the new Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanksgiving in theaters, 12/12 on Netflix. More to come very sooooooooooon,” he wrote.

Teasing a gothic setting, the poster focuses on Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc as he returns to investigate a new mystery, with the likes of Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, and Kerry Washington among others joining him. Among others in the cast are Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

Directed, written, and co-produced by Johnson, the third ‘Knives Out’ film will follow Benoit Blanc’s return for his most dangerous case in the darkest chapter. “When young priest Jud Duplenticy is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, it’s clear that all is not well in the pews. After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic,” the official synopsis states, as per Variety.

Earlier this year, an official teaser trailer for ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ was shared, showing Daniel Craig investigating the “impossible crime” scene in a church. ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ will be released on December 12, 2025, on Netflix.

