Allahabad HC reserves verdict on Rahul Gandhi petition against Varanasi Court order

Home

News

Sikh Remarks Row: Allahabad HC reserves verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s petition against Varanasi Court order

Allahabad High Court has set aside its judgement on a petition filed by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi which contests a decision made by the Varanasi Special MP/MLA Court concerning his comments made in the United States.

Sikh Remarks Row: Allahabad HC reserves verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s petition against Varanasi Court order

Prayagraj: In the latest development in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Sikhs made in the United States, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the petition filed by the Congress leader. Gandhi has challenged the Varanasi Special MP/MLA Court judgment regarding his statement made in the US. After hearing both sides, the bench headed by Justice Sameer Jain reserved its order. Notably, the petition is related to the Varanasi MP/MLA Court’s order of July 21, in which the court accepted a revision petition over the Congress leader’s remark. Following the verdict, Gandhi approached the Allahabad High Court challenging the order. In September last year, Rahul Gandhi, during his US visit, made remarks about the Sikh community at a programme.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, made remarks about the Sikh community at a programme.

Nageshwar Mishra, who is a resident of Varanasi, had approached the court and filed a petition against Gandhi’s remarks. He requested the court to give directions to police to register an FIR against Gandhi.

However, the case was dismissed in November last year by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP/MLA Court).

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mishra again approached the Varanasi Sessions Court and filed a revision petition. The revision petition was accepted on July 21 this year by Special MP/MLA Judge.

Gandhi has filed a petition in the HC requesting the annulment of the Varanasi MP/MLA Court’s decision.

It is worth noting that, the petition contended that Varanasi court’s order is unlawful and exceeds its authority. It requested a stay on court’s order while the case is under consideration by the High Court. The state government and the complainant Mishra have been named as respondents in the petition.

During a programme in US, Gandhi had allegedly stated that the current environment in India is unfavourable and not good for Sikhs. Several protests were held against the Congress leader following his statement. Protesters called it provocative and divisive. Nageshwar Mishra tried to file FIR against the remark at Sarnath police station. But when Mishra was not able to file an FIR he filed a petition before the district court for lodging an FIR against the Congress leader.











