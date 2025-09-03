Home

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan said Aishwarya Rai might face ‘glass ceiling’ in Hollywood, while Abhishek Bachchan praised her for…

From Bride & Prejudice to Cannes, Aishwarya Rai’s global presence sparked diverse reactions in Bollywood, with stars weighing in on whether she could truly conquer Hollywood.

Aishwarya Rai, hailed as one of India’s most beautiful and talented actresses, has long enjoyed the status of a global superstar. Her Hollywood journey began in 2004 with Bride & Prejudice, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice. Directed by Gurinder Chadha, the film marked a significant milestone in her career and quickly became the subject of intense discussion both in India and abroad.

What did Bollywood think of her Hollywood move?

The buzz around Aishwarya’s Hollywood debut was so strong that it even became a topic of conversation on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. In a special segment, Johar played a montage of actors reacting to her international leap.

Amitabh Bachchan offered a cautious take, saying, “She will go a certain distance, but then there will be the glass ceiling.”

Abhishek Bachchan, who was not yet married to Aishwarya, praised her professionalism and talent: “Yes, she is very talented, a wonderful professional and a great person to work with.”



Zayed Khan remarked, “I think she’s got a universal appeal.”

Producer Ektaa Kapoor shared her hopes, saying, “I don’t know if she will, but I hope she does because my first assignment as a flunkie was with her, so I pray for her.”

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi highlighted her capabilities, noting, “I think she’s got everything required, but it is for her to decide whether she wants to go there or feels more secure being here. I think she’s got what it takes.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen observed, “She is being put out there as someone who is going to take Bollywood to Hollywood, and for the sake of that, I would want it to happen.”

Not all voices were optimistic. Bipasha Basu felt Aishwarya had already taken the right step: “It’s great because none of the actors, who are so talented in Bollywood, have done it yet.” But Sanjay Dutt was doubtful: “I hope she does, but I don’t think so.”

Sunny Deol added uncertainty with a simple, “I don’t know.”

What came after Bride & Prejudice?

Though her Hollywood innings were brief, Aishwarya went on to appear in The Mistress of Spices, Provoked, and The Pink Panther 2 opposite Steve Martin. While she did not build a long-term Hollywood career, she managed to leave her mark on global audiences.

How does Aishwarya remain globally relevant?

Even today, Aishwarya Rai’s presence at the Cannes Film Festival makes headlines worldwide. Year after year, fans eagerly await her red-carpet appearances, proving that her global charm extends far beyond the silver screen.











