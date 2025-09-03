Home

News

Delhi-NCR Rains: Are schools and colleges CLOSED in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram today? Check latest updates here

Parts of South, Southeast, Central, and North Delhi, among other areas, received showers, with more rainfall forecast for the day by the IMD.

Delhi Rains: Heavy downpour lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening after a brief pause. The city crossed the 1,000-mm mark after two continuous days of intermittent showers lashed the city. Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the evacuation mark for the first time this year and water entered several low-lying areas along its banks, forcing people to move to safer places after the high volumes of water was released from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages.

Parts of South, Southeast, Central, and North Delhi, among other areas, received showers, with more rainfall forecast for the day by the IMD. In its nowcast update, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall is very likely over several parts of Delhi in the coming hours.

Schools in Noida closed today:

In view of continuous rainfall, schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad (both government and private) will remain closed today, September 3, 2025.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Schools Closed in Ghaziabad today:

All schools from nursery to class 12 in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad will remain closed today (September 3) as heavy rain continue to lash Delhi and NCR. The order has been issued by the the district education officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Schools in Delhi Closed Today?

Since Monday, the national capital region has been seeing intermittent rain for hours leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas in the city. It is important to note that the authorities haven’t issued any official notification for the closure of schools.

Schools across Bulandshahr, Baghpat to be closed on Wednesday due to rain

As a precaution due to heavy rain, the administrations of the Bulandshahr and Baghpat have announced the closure of schools across both districts on Wednesday. In Bulandshahr, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Lakshmi Kant Pandey issued the order regarding the closure of all schools on Wednesday across the education boards up to class 12 due to rain.

All schools in Chandigarh to remain closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather

All schools in Chandigarh will remain closed on September 3 due to the inclement weather in the region, an official statement said on Tuesday. Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, has received more than 140 mm of rainfall since Sunday.











