Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt to marry soon? Housemates adore their growing bond – Watch viral clip

A fresh promo for the upcoming Bigg Boss 19 episode has been released, highlighting a significant shift in Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt’s relationship inside the house, hinting at the beginning of a possible love story.

Bigg Boss, the popular reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan, has always been a breeding ground for unexpected friendships, alliances, and sometimes, romance. This season is no different, with one surprising love story capturing the attention of fans and viewers alike, Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt’s blossoming relationship inside the Bigg Boss house.

What is happening between Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt?

The new promo of the show has been unveiled, which centers around the budding relationship between Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt. The promo starts with Farrhana asking, “Ki mera mattress kaun andar laaya?” After that, Baseer was shown carrying the mattress inside the house from the swimming pool area, and Nagma Mirajkar replied, “Baseer.” On which Farrhana says while talking to Zeeshan Qadri, “Aaj yeh sooraj kahan se chadha”, to which Zeeshan replies, “Aise mukuraiega toh sooraj niklega hi”.

Later, the clip shows some flashback shots from their past fights. The clip then features Basser saying, “Mera muud acha tha aaj, pyaar se maang ke dekho toh jaan bhi haazir hai.” The clip ends while Zeeshan says, “Mujhe toh lagta hai ki inki shaadi hogi” while other housemates sing “Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua”.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Who are Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt?

Baseer Ali is a popular social media influencer and television personality, best known for his appearances in reality shows like MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla and now Bigg Boss 19. He gained a huge fan base through his engaging videos and confident style on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Farrhana Bhatt is a talented model, actress and activist who has worked in several TV commercials, music videos and notable films like Laila Majnu and Notebook. Both entered Bigg Boss 19 as individual contestants, where their unexpected bond became one of the season’s highlights.

More about Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt?

As for now, their chemistry has won over the audience, and watching their little tiffs and sweet moments is pure entertainment. From cute love-filled exchanges to light-hearted arguments, this pair adds a fun and emotional layer to the show.

Story Highlights

Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt’s romance heats up in Bigg Boss 19’s latest promo. Their playful mattress incident sparks laughter and sweet moments. Flashbacks reveal both tiffs and tender exchanges, showcasing their growing bond. Zeeshan humorously predicts their marriage as housemates sing the romantic song “Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua.”

This emerging romance between Baseer and Farrhana adds a lively and emotional layer to Bigg Boss 19, making their journey one of the most talked-about stories of the season.











