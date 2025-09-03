Birla Fertility & IVF marks four years in Kolkata with growing patient trust and expanding care

Birla Fertility & IVF has completed four years of operations in Kolkata, establishing itself as a trusted name in fertility care across Eastern India. From its first centre in 2021, the brand has expanded to three centres in the city, including the recently launched facility in New Town. This growth reflects both the rising demand for advanced fertility solutions and the trust patients place in Birla Fertility & IVF.

Birla Fertility & IVF is a part of CKA Birla Group, which also operates CMRI (Calcutta Medical Research Institute), one of the largest multispecialty hospital in Kolkata, and the flagship hospital of CK Birla Hospitals. For over 55 years, CMRI has delivered exceptional care to millions of patients from different parts of India and neighbouring countries. The other hospital that the Group operates in the city is BM Birla Heart research Centre which is one of the leading heart hospitals of Eastern India.

Over these four years, Birla Fertility & IVF has supported thousands of couples with treatments that combine clinical excellence, transparency and compassion. The brand’s continued excellence in the East has also been recognised by the ET Healthworld National Fertility Awards, where it has been named IVF Chain of the Year (East) for two consecutive years.

Changing fertility trends in Kolkata

When Birla Fertility & IVF first opened in the city, most patients seeking care were of advanced age and had limited awareness of treatment options. Today, couples are approaching specialists much earlier. In the past year alone, the centres have seen a 12 to 15 percent increase in patients aged 25 to 29, with nearly 70 to 80 percent choosing to proceed with IVF treatment.

Lifestyle-related conditions such as PCOS, endometriosis, premature ovarian failure, azoospermia and reduced sperm health now account for nearly a third of all cases. These challenges mirror broader urban health patterns linked to stress, irregular sleep, sedentary routines and poor diet.

In addition, there is a noticeable rise in younger women opting for egg freezing. This reflects growing awareness about fertility preservation and the ability to plan reproductive choices with greater confidence.

Abhishek Aggarwal, CEO, Birla Fertility & IVF, said: “Completing four years in Kolkata is a reflection of the trust this city has placed in us. Our centres here serve patients not just from Kolkata but also from across Eastern India and Bangladesh. As we move towards building 100 clinics nationwide, our focus will remain the same: affordable, accessible and clinically reliable fertility care.”



Dr. Swati Mishra, Centre Head & Senior Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF Kolkata, shared:

“Over the past four years, we have seen how every fertility journey is unique. What sets our work apart is the way personalised care is combined with advanced technology. From precise diagnostics to state-of-the-art lab practices, we focus on giving each couple the best possible chance of success. This approach has helped us deliver results that match global standards while building trust with our patients in Kolkata and beyond. At the same time, our specialised clinics, whether it is for PCOS, Sexual Health and Wellness, or Egg Freezing, ensure that we address reproductive health in a holistic way and give patients confidence at every stage of their journey.”

Birla Fertility & IVF’s work goes beyond fertility treatment. The centres in Kolkata focus on comprehensive reproductive health, running specialised clinics for PCOS, Sexual Health and Wellness, and Egg Freezing, along with advanced services such as fertility preservation, genetic testing, laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgeries, and holistic counselling. By addressing both preventive and interventional needs, the centres enable individuals and couples to take informed decisions about their reproductive future.