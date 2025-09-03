Home

Nargis to Mana Qadri: Bollywood stars who converted from Islam to Hinduism

Over the decades, several Bollywood celebrities have converted from Islam to Hinduism, often due to marriage or personal choices, sparking discussions on faith, identity, and cultural transitions.

The world of Bollywood has always reflected India’s diverse cultural and religious fabric. Along with cinematic glamour, many stars’ personal choices, especially religious conversions, have made headlines. Over the decades, several celebrities converted from Islam to Hinduism, some after marriage, others due to personal conviction. These “Ghar Wapsi” moments have long sparked curiosity and debate, symbolising the intersection of faith and stardom.

Which actresses led the way in early Bollywood?

One of the earliest names was Zubaida Begum, the star of India’s first talkie, Alam Ara. She converted and married Maharaj Narsingir Dhanrajgir of Hyderabad in the 1930s. Popular singer Shamshad Begum, known for evergreen classics like Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar, also embraced Hinduism after marrying lawyer Ganpat Lal Battoo.

In the 1940s, actress Nazim Ali became Nirmala Devi after marriage to actor Arun Kumar Ahuja. Their son was none other than future superstar Govinda. Similarly, Zubieda quit films in the 1950s and married Maharaja Hanuwant Singh of Jodhpur in an Arya Samaj ceremony.

Which big stars made headlines later?

The most iconic case was in 1958, when Nargis, among Bollywood’s brightest stars, converted before marrying actor Sunil Dutt. Though called Nirmala Dutt post-marriage, she remained immortalised as Nargis. Around the same time, Roshan Ara Khan became Annapurna Devi after marrying musician Ravi Shankar.

Actress Zahida, related to Madhubala, changed her name to Madhur upon marriage. Similarly, Naqi Jehan (Miss India 1967) turned into Nandini Kamdar after marrying Vikram Kamdar, while Nayyara Mirza (Femina Miss India 1967) adopted the name Nalini Patel after settling abroad.

How did these changes shape family legacies?

Conversions weren’t limited to actresses. Families, too, saw generational changes. Actor Jackie Shroff’s mother, once Hoorunissa, became Rita Shroff. Dancer Prabhu Deva’s first wife, Ramlath, converted at marriage. Mana Qadri, now Mana Shetty, married actor Suniel Shetty, while her sister also married into a Hindu family.

Actress Khusboo Sundar (born Nakhat Khan) became a household name after marrying director Sundar C. Similarly, Lakshmi Priya, wife of P. Jayesh, was born as Sabina Abdul Lateef.

Even the families of playback legends saw this shift, Hemant Bhonsle’s wife Rama was formerly Sajidah, and Aditya Paudwal’s wife Kavita was earlier Ambreen Akhoon.

Does this continue today?

Yes, recent examples include Mandana Karimi (born Manizeh Karimi), who married TV personality Gaurav Gupta. TV stars like Tasneem Sheikh became Tanisha Nerurkar, and Shabnam Syed became Surbhi Vanzara.

What does it mean for Bollywood’s cultural identity?

Each story reflects more than just a name change; it signifies the deeply personal decisions of individuals navigating love, faith, and identity. While some faced scrutiny, others quietly embraced new beginnings. Together, these journeys highlight the fluidity of religion in Bollywood and its role in shaping both personal and public legacies.

