Chandra, sparks outrage among Kannadigas

Dulquer Salman’s produced film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has made the headlines for wrong reasons. Recently, the actor’s production house issued a public apology.

‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ is grabbing headlines for its impressive storyline and VFX. Made under the banner of South actor Dulquer Salman’s production house, Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is giving tough competition to other films at the box office these days. The film is being liked not just in the Malayalam industry but also in Hindi-speaking belts. Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen are in the lead role in the film. The film is getting a lot of praise. However, despite positive reviews, the film is being scrutinised for its dialogue, and for this, the producers issued a public apology.

Dulquer Salman and team issue apology over controversial dialogue

The film ‘Lokah’ has come under fire from the public for one of its dialogues. Actually, there is a dialogue in the film in which the makers have been accused of making indecent comments on the women of Bangalore in the film. Fans are very angry about this. Sandy, Nachiyappa, a character in the film, says that he does not want to marry any girl from Bangalore. The dialogue is, “I am not saying I won’t get married. But I won’t marry a girl from this city because they’re all s***s.”

What was the dialogue in Lokah Chapter 1?

In Lokah Chapter 1 is dance master Sandy plays the antagonist as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Sandy plays the character of a misogynistic person who has a backstory. Currently, the makers have issued an apology to Kannada fans for this dialogue. The production house apologised to everyone from the bottom of their hearts for this.

What is the story of the film?

Talking about Lokah Chapter 1, this film was initially released in Malayalam. Looking at the impressive earnings, the producers decided to release the film in Hindi and other languages as well. The film is a part of a cinematic universe. The story is about three boys, in whose flat opposite their house, a mysterious girl, Chandra, comes to live. What is Chandra’s past, and why is she so mysterious? This is the story of the film.

