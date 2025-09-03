Home

Cheapest Liquor! Why alcohol prices are cheaper in these Indian states, not Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh or Punjab, but these…

Even after high taxes and excise duties on alcoholic beverages, there are some states in India where liquor is available at cheap prices. What is the reason?

Indian States With Cheapest Alcohol Rates: Alcoholic beverages are among the most consumed drinks in the world. Beverages like beer, whisky and rum even defeat popular beverages like tea and coffee in some countries. In India, the number of alcohol enthusiasts is increasing rapidly. The Indian government and state governments have put high taxes on alcoholic beverages to curb consumption, but the demand is still there. Some states like Gujarat have gone further and banned liquor to curb crime and accidents caused by drinkers. But do you know the Indian states where alcoholic beverages are cheaper and the reason behind it? Let’s find out.

Indian States With Cheapest Alcohol Rates

It is to be noted that every Indian states and Union Territory has different prices of alcohol due to their excise duties and strict liquor policies. Hence, some states impose heavy taxes on alcohol, while others keep things light. However, excise policies in these states and Union Territories change time to time, affecting liquor prices.

States And UT In India With Cheaper Alcohol

Goa

Every alcohol enthusiasts know that Goa is the first place where they can get alcoholic beverages in cheap prices. Goa, which is one of the most popular tourist places in India and known for its beautiful beaches and nightlife, sells some of the cheapest liquor in India. The reason is, the beach state keeps excise duty on liquor low (55 percent) in order to attract tourists and to support its tourist economy.

Haryana

In Northern India, Haryana sells liquor at rates lower than neighbouring states because of its reasonable liquor policies. The state imposes 43 percent of excise duty on alcohol, which is lower as compare to its neighbouring states.

Its cities like – Gurgaon and Faridabad have liquor stores that sell liquor in cheap prices.

Delhi

Capital city Delhi now allows wine shops and bars to offer discounts. The outlets here offer wide selections of domestic and international brands.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government has been making changes in its excise policies in order to make legal alcohol cheaper. With a tax on MRP at 68 percent, cities like – Noida and Ghaziabad sell liquor in cheaper prices compared to other Indian states.

Puducherry

Known for its colonial architecture and beautiful beaches, Puducherry also sells cheap alcohol. The reason behind cheap alcohol Puducherry is is a Union Territory and has its own rules and policies. And as per the current liquor policy, the UT keeps taxes on alcohol very low.

Other states and UTs that offer alcohol at cheaper rates are Daman and Diu, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territory Of Ladakh.

(Note: The article is only for information purposes and India.com is not promoting alcohol in any form, directly or indirectly.)











