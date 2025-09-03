Delhi rains: IndiGo, SpiceJet & Air India issue travel advisories amid heavy rain, asks passengers to…





New Delhi: In a significant development amid the heavy rainfall in Delhi, top airlines of India including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India have issued travel alerts for passengers travelling from Delhi. For those unversed, the region of Delhi NCR has received heavy rainfall in the last 48 hours leading to massive water logging in several areas. Here are all the details you need to know about the advisories issued by top airlines of the country including Indigo, Air India and Spicejet.

What airlines have said on recent rainfall in Delhi?

“With heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We’ll keep you posted and we’re always around if you need help,” IndiGo airlines said in a post on social media platform X.

“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” SpiceJet said in a post.

“Rain is likely to affect flight operations to and from Delhi today. We advise you to check your flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before leaving, and allow additional time for your travel to the airport,” the airline wrote in a post on X.





