Diljit Dosanjh is no longer in No Entry 2, producer Boney Kapoor confirms, the reason is…

Diljit Dosanjh is no longer part of No Entry 2, producer Boney Kapoor confirms the separation was due to… The film will now move forward with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

No Entry 2: The sequel to the 2005 superhit comedy No Entry has been making headlines for quite some time. However, the film has now faced a major setback. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has stepped away from the project. Producer Boney Kapoor has now broken his silence. He explained the reason behind the entire matter.

Why did Diljit Dosanjh separate from No Entry 2?

Boney Kapoor confirmed this and said, “Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements; hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together.”

According to reports, Diljit’s Aura Tour (October 26 – November 13) in Australia and New Zealand was clashing with the film’s shooting schedule. As a result, he could not be a part of the project.

No Entry 2 will move forward with…

Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee are now moving forward with the film, casting new actors like Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. However, Kapoor believes that the original trio – Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, will always be missed.

He said, “Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. (We’ve changed the entire star cast. So it’s our loss that we couldn’t retain the original cast). We waited for almost 8–10 years but somehow things didn’t happen.

No Entry has completed 20 years

Anees Bazmee-directed No Entry was released in 2005, which also starred Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitley, recently completed 20 years. In 2024, Boney Kapoor officially announced the sequel and promised that it will be brought to the audience in a new style.

