From Yamuna Expressway to Bundelkhand: FASTag annual pass is not valid on THESE expressways and highways; Check who can apply and how to activate

The FASTag Annual Pass is not available for all vehicle types. It applies exclusively to private, non-commercial cars, jeeps, and vans.

The Government of India, on August 15, launched a new FASTag annual pass to make toll payments easier and more affordable for frequent road users. The pass costs Rs. 3,000 and includes 200 trips in a year (or until the trip limit is used up). Each time you cross a toll, it is counted as one trip. However, this annual pass isn’t valid on all highways. It only works on highways and expressways that are managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Where does the FASTag annual pass works

The pass can be used on major NHAI-maintained national highways, such as:

NH-19 (Delhi–Kolkata)

NH-3 (Agra–Mumbai)

NH-48 (North–South Corridor)

NH-27 (Porbandar–Silchar)

NH-16 (Kolkata–Eastern Coast)

NH-65 (Pune–Machilipatnam)

NH-11 (Agra–Bikaner)

NH-44 (Srinagar–Kanyakumari)

It is also valid on popular expressways, including:

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway

Eastern Peripheral Road

Mumbai–Nashik

Mumbai–Surat

Chennai–Salem

Mumbai–Ratnagiri

Delhi–Meerut

Ahmedabad–Vadodara

Highways and Expressways where the FASTag Annual Pass does not work

The FASTag annual pass cannot be used on highways or expressways managed by state governments. On these routes, users will need to pay the toll from their regular FASTag balance.

Yamuna Expressway

Purvanchal Expressway

Bundelkhand Expressway

Other state-managed highways and expressways

Who Can Apply for the FASTag Annual Pass

The pass is meant only for private, non-commercial vehicles, such as:

Important rules:

Your vehicle must have an active FASTag linked to its registration number.

The pass is non-transferable. Using it on another vehicle will deactivate it.

On point-based toll plazas, one-way travel = one trip, return = two trips.

On ticketed/closed systems, a full entry-to-exit trip counts as one trip.

The pass cannot be used for:

Commercial vehicles

Taxis or yellow-plate vehicles

Two-wheelers

Vehicles registered by chassis number only

How to Activate the FASTag Annual Pass

Open the Rajmarg Yatra app or visit the official NHAI or MoRTH website.

Enter your Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) and FASTag ID for verification.

Make the Rs. 3,000 payment via UPI, net banking, or card.

Get confirmation by SMS or app notification (activation takes about two hours).











