From National crush to cameo, Priya Prakash Varrier turns background extra in Param Sundari, netizens say, ‘Better than…’

Home

Entertainment

From National crush to cameo, Priya Prakash Varrier turns background extra in Param Sundari, netizens react, ‘Better than Janhvi Kapoor’- watch viral video

The audience were taken back to see national crush Priya Prakash Varrier in the crowd of artists in Param Sundari.

In 2019, South Indian actress Priya Prakash Varrier became a star overnight with one of her videos. Her winking scene in the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, which was released this year, made her a national crush. After this film, she got work as a heroine in many films. But surprisingly, Priya has now been seen as an extra artist seen in the background. In a scene from the film ‘Param Sundari’ starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, she is seen wearing a saree among the extra artists seen with the supporting actors.

Priya Prakash Varrier in Sidharth Malhotra- Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari?

A video is going viral on social media in which Priya can be seen walking in the crowd behind actors Sidharth Malhotra and Manjot Singh in a red and white saree. Sharing the video, a user wrote, “Fans were surprised when Priya Prakash Varrier, known for her magical characters, appeared as a background extra right behind Sidharth Malhotra in his recent hit song Param Sundari. This surprising cameo quickly went viral on social media platforms, leaving the audience stunned and sharing the clip widely.

Watch the video here

Netizens react to Priya’s surprise cameo

A user commented on this video, “I am surprised how no one noticed this. I thought I was the only one who noticed, but I am glad that at least someone noticed.” Another user wrote, “It seems like Priya’s role was bigger but it was cut in editing.” Another user wrote, “From lead role straight to background extra.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Let us tell you, the audience is liking the romantic comedy film of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. However, the pace of earning has decreased after the weekend. But from the reviews, it seems that the audience is impressed.

Story Highlights

Priya Prakash Varrier, once a national crush, was spotted as a background extra in Param Sundari. Viral video shows her in a red and white saree behind Sidharth Malhotra & Manjot Singh. Netizens were shocked, saying, “From lead actress to background extra.” Fans speculate her bigger role might have been cut in editing.











