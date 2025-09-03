Home

Heavy flooding in Delhi as Yamuna River’s water level rises to 207.41 metres; relief camps set up

Relief camps have been set up in ITO, Geeta Colony, and Mayur Vihar, offering shelter, food, and medical aid to affected residents.

Yamuna- File image

New Delhi: Yamuna River’s water level in Delhi rose to 207.41 metres at 9 PM on Wednesday, marking the third-highest level ever recorded in the capital. The rising water has triggered massive flooding across several low-lying areas along the riverbanks, severely impacting both residential and commercial localities. According to officials, this level is only slightly lower than the historic highs of 208.66 metres in 2023 and 207.49 metres in 1978. Forecasts suggest that the river may rise further to 207.48 metres by 8 AM on September 4.

A slight decline is expected after that, but the situation remains precarious. More than 14,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas so far, officials confirmed, as rescue and relief operations continue. Several parts of the national capital, including Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate, Garhi Mandu, and Mayur Vihar, are already submerged.

Relief camps have been set up in ITO, Geeta Colony, and Mayur Vihar, offering shelter, food, and medical aid to affected residents. Meanwhile, the Delhi civic authorities have directed the public health department to spray insecticides to prevent the outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases in the relief zones. Floodwaters have inundated key roads and landmarks. The Outer Ring Road has seen severe disruptions, with the stretch from ITO to Ring Road now rendered impassable.

Authorities have also shut down Vasudev Ghat, Monastery Market, and the Old Delhi Railway Bridge due to rising water levels and safety concerns. The situation turned more alarming as floodwater began entering the Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi’s oldest and busiest cremation ground. The primary reason for the rise is the continuous release of high volumes of water from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, officials said.

The Central Flood Control Room stated that monitoring efforts are underway in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, especially regarding the Okhla Barrage, where higher discharge is being allowed to ensure smooth water outflow from the capital. Districts most prone to flooding include North, North East, Shahdara, East, Central, and South East Delhi, according to officials.

With water levels predicted to rise marginally by Monday morning, residents in vulnerable areas are being urged to stay alert, follow evacuation orders, and avoid low-lying regions. Civic agencies continue to work around the clock to mitigate damage, provide aid, and ensure public safety as Delhi battles one of its worst floods in recent years.











