Home

Entertainment

Hema Malini sells two luxury flats in Mumbai’s Oberoi Springs for over Rs 12 crore, buys new car, net worth crosses Rs…

Veteran actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini recently sold two prime apartments in Mumbai’s posh Oberoi Springs while continuing to hold assets worth more than Rs 123 crore.

Bollywood’s evergreen dream girl and sitting Mathura MP, Hema Malini, is back in the spotlight. But this time, it’s not because of her films or political career. The actress has grabbed attention after finalising a high-value real estate deal in Mumbai. She sold two of her plush apartments in the upscale Oberoi Springs society in Andheri West for a whopping Rs 12.50 crore.

Alongside this property move, she also made a festive purchase, a new luxury car worth crores during Ganesh Utsav.

How much were the apartments sold for?

According to property registration documents accessed by Squareyards.com, the two apartments were sold at Rs 6.25 crore each. Both homes had similar dimensions, with a carpet area of 847 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 1,017 sq. ft. The deal also included parking spaces.

The transactions carried a stamp duty of around Rs 31.25 lakh and a registration charge of Rs 30,000. Notably, Oberoi Springs is among the most sought-after residential hubs of Mumbai, housing several film stars and prominent business personalities. Its prime location, connectivity to the Western Express Highway, and proximity to the metro make it a perfect blend of investment and luxury living.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What is Hema Malini’s net worth?

Beyond her property sale, Hema Malini’s wealth continues to reflect her stature as both a star and a successful politician. As per her affidavit filed during the Lok Sabha elections from Mathura last year, her declared total assets stand at Rs 122.19 crore. Including minor updates and liabilities, her current net worth is valued at Rs 123.61 crore, with liabilities of Rs 1.42 crore.

What does her property portfolio include?

The affidavit further revealed that Hema Malini’s assets span across multiple categories:

Inherited properties worth Rs 2.96 crore

Shares and investments of Rs 2.6 crore

Automobiles valued at Rs 62 lakh

Jewellery worth Rs 3.39 crore

Her real estate holdings are even more impressive. They include a Pulse House in Jai Hind Cooperative Society, a flat on Gokhale Road in Mumbai, another flat in Chennai, and a sprawling bungalow in Omaxe City, Vrindavan. Together, her immovable assets are estimated to be around Rs 113.6 crore.

Highlights

Hema Malini sold two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Oberoi Springs for Rs 12.5 crore. She owns total assets worth Rs 123.61 crore, including property, jewellery and investments. The actress also purchased a new luxury car during Ganesh Utsav.











