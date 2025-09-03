



More than 450 new hotels to dream about and book. 12 new countries to travel to with Hilton. A new world of luxury travel. In just one year, Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) exclusive partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has grown exponentially, adding on average more than one SLH property every week, dramatically expanding Hilton’s luxury offerings and creating new ways for Hilton Honors members to dream and redeem their Points around the world.

The addition of SLH to Hilton’s luxury portfolio – which is anchored by its iconic brands Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Signia by Hilton and NoMad – has increased Hilton’s global footprint over the past year to include more unique locations. With stays now available in appealing destinations like Andorra, Cambodia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, São Tomé and Principe and Slovenia, Hilton travelers can book stays in 12 new countries and in hundreds more unique luxury destinations than at the same time last year.

“Hilton’s luxury portfolio is a priority growth category for us, meeting the needs of guests worldwide who are looking for incredible hotel stays in some of the world’s most exclusive destinations,” said John Rogers, senior vice president, brand management, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, Hilton. “Our partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World is key to that growth, helping hotel owners benefit from Hilton’s strong commercial engine by connecting them to more than 226 million Hilton Honors members.”

SLH hotels participating in the exclusive partnership with Hilton have seen significant performance increases since the partnership began. Traffic to SLH properties via Hilton’s digital booking channels has risen notably, increasing 78% year-over-year in July. For hotel owners, access to Hilton’s global distribution network, marketing scale and the award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program means SLH properties benefit from increased visibility and bookings through Hilton’s direct channels, while maintaining their unique identity and independent spirit.

“Our exclusive partnership with Hilton continues to deliver outstanding results. This has been our strongest collaboration, driving significant bookings for our participating member hotels and attracting even more properties to our portfolio,” said Richard Hyde, chief operating officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

For Hilton Honors members, the partnership has unlocked new aspirational travel opportunities in boutique hotels across more than 90 countries, with more than 10 billion Hilton Honors Points redeemed. Members can earn and redeem Points and enjoy elite benefits at SLH properties, including in destinations where Hilton previously had limited or no presence.

From rustic huts and woodland treehouses to rainforest retreats and coastal villas, SLH provides personalized experiences that reflect the local culture and character, ensuring no two stays are the same. Recent additions to the partnership include:

Angkor Village Hotel, an SLH Hotel (Cambodia): Angkor Village Hotel offers a unique blend of traditional Khmer architecture and modern amenities. Enjoy a torchlit dinner by lotus pools in the tranquil gardens, learn Cambodian cuisine from a master chef or unwind in the spa. The lower floor Garden View Room features local art crafts, and the upper floor Water View Room overlooks the central lotus pond.

Sundy Praia, an SLH Hotel (São Tomé and Principe): Nestled in a lush rainforest, Sundy Praia offers an intimate eco-lodge experience. Each villa, adorned with natural materials, features a blend of indoor and outdoor lounging areas, modern amenities, grand four-poster beds and stone-carved baths. Enjoy the day with locally sourced coffee and inventive cuisine or unwind by a private plunge pool.

Vila Planinka, an SLH Hotel (Slovenia): Discover the tranquil charm of Vila Planinka through the harmonious blend of natural woods and stone, reflecting Jezersko’s rich heritage. Each room offers breathtaking views and a personal hygiene kit with natural skincare products. End the day with exquisite seasonal dishes from the on-site restaurant, offering vintages from sustainable vineyards.

The Liming Bequia, an SLH Hotel (Saint Vincent & the Grenadines): Experience the art of leisure at The Liming Bequia, nestled on the serene island of Bequia. This intimate resort offers eleven private villas, each boasting sea views and personal infinity pools. Enjoy the island’s flavors at the Liming Restaurant or opt for a private dining experience under a starlit sky.

The Blackpine Hotel, an SLH Hotel (Andorra): The Blackpine Hotel is a testament to sustainable elegance nestled in the heart of Andorra, offering a unique blend of town life views and easy access to mountain activities. With its eco-friendly design and golden wood interiors, enjoy the comfort of king-size beds and free-standing bathtubs.

Château de Maubreuil, an SLH Hotel (France): Set just outside Nantes, Château de Maubreuil blends international flair with refined comfort. Themed suites feature curated art from around the world, and the spa offers relaxing, bespoke treatments. Guests can enjoy two pools and seasonal dining at the brasserie, cocktail bar and poolside Salon Nomade.

Looking ahead, continued momentum and strong demand from Hilton Honors members, travelers and hotel owners are driving the expansion of this exclusive partnership. New properties are being added in key growth markets across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with a focus on unique, experience-driven stays.

