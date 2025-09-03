Honda Cars India Introduces Festive Season Enhancements for Honda Elevate with New Interior Options and Styling Upgrades

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, today announced exciting updates to its popular SUV, the Honda Elevate. The new updates include fresh interior colour options, enhanced exterior styling elements, and packages that aim to enhance the premium appeal and bold character of the SUV for the festive season.

Now, the Honda Elevate ZX grade will also come with a new Ivory interior theme featuring Ivory leatherette seats, ivory soft touch inserts on the doors lining, and on the instrument panel. Enhancing its premium feel, the ZX grade will offer the new Alpha-Bold plus Grille as an optional feature, giving the front profile a more commanding and stylish appearance. Customers can also opt for the newly introduced 360° surround vision camera and rhythmic 7-colourambient lighting as additional options. With the introduction of the Ivory upholstery option, the Elevate ZX will come with three distinct interior choices – Tan, Ivory, and Black (In black edition). The new ZX Ivory grade starts from Rs. 15,51,000 (Ex. Showroom Delhi)

For the V and VX grades, the Elevate now features new black fabric upholstery, replacing the previous shadow beige upholstery. These variants also receive Ivory soft touch inserts on the doors lining and dashboard, creating a dual-tone interior look. Additionally, customers can opt for the Alpha-Bold plus Grille as an accessory in these grades as well, offering a bold, sporty exterior enhancement. Also, the Crystal Black Pearl colour option will be offered in the V, VX and ZX grades, alongside the existing colour lineup. The V & VX grades with new interiors start from Rs.12,39,000 & Rs. 14,13,700 respectively (Ex. Showroom Delhi).

The Honda Elevate Black Edition continues to offer two distinctive styling options for customers who prefer a darker, more aggressive look. The Black Edition features a black exterior complemented by chrome and silver accents, while retaining the standard grille. The Signature Black Edition will now be offered 7-clour rhythmic ambient light with the new Alpha-Bold Plus Grille as standard, along with full blacked-out elements. On the inside, both editions boast an upscale all-black interior theme that enhances the vehicle’s premium appeal. The interiors of both the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition feature black leatherette seats with black stitching, black soft touch door pads and armrests wrapped in leatherette, and an all-black dashboard designed to elevate the driving experience with a seamless fusion of comfort and style.

Speaking on the new offerings, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. Said Speaking on the new offerings, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. Said “The Honda Elevate is a very successful model and has been greatly appreciated by customers for its versatility in both the domestic and export markets. With the introduction of the new ZX grade with ivory interiors and new enhancements across all grades, it is our endeavour to offer more choices to customers during the festive period and warmly welcome them into the Honda family.”

The Honda Elevate continues to offer features that appeal to modern SUV buyers. It is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine, available with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT automatic transmission. The SUV is known for its ultra large cargo, high ground clearance, and comfortable, spacious interiors, making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and long journeys.

Safety remains a core focus for Honda and the Elevate ZX grade comes equipped with Honda SENSING, an advanced driver-assist system (ADAS) that includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keep Assist, Road departure mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lead car departure notification.

In terms of overall safety, the Elevate is built with ACE™ Body Structure and includes 6 airbags, LaneWatch™ camera, Vehicle Stability Assist, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, and ISOFIX-compatible rear seats with lower anchorages and top tethers. It also comes with Honda Connect, offering 37+ smart connected car features with a 5-year free subscription.

To ensure customer’s peace of mind, Honda Elevate comes with a 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard. Buyers can also opt for an extended warranty of up to 7 years, an Anytime Warranty up to 10 years, and Roadside Assistance from the date of purchase.

With its bold design, updated interior themes, advanced features, superior performance and festive-timed upgrades, the Honda Elevate continues to deliver a premium and practical SUV experience to Indian customers.

