Bigg Boss 19: How Baseer Ali rose to fame, from Splitsvilla to Kundali Bhagya, his net worth is Rs…

Baseer Ali’s inspiring journey from YouTube and Roadies to Splitsvilla, daily soaps, and now Bigg Boss 19, showcases his grit, charm, and unstoppable drive.

Baseer Ali, who is currently making waves on Bigg Boss 19, has emerged as one of television’s brightest young stars. Known for his charming looks and confident screen presence, he has built a solid career in reality shows, hosting, acting, and modelling. From his days as a YouTuber to becoming a household name, Baseer’s rise has been nothing short of inspiring.

How did Splitsvilla change Basir Ali’s career?

After gaining recognition on Roadies Rising, Baseer stepped into Splitsvilla 10, hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh. This decision turned out to be life-changing. Not only did he win the season, but his victory also showcased his mix of strength, strategy, and relatability. The show built his strong connection with the youth and gave him the confidence to take bigger strides in the industry.

Did Baseer Ali move beyond reality shows?

Yes. While many contestants fade after one or two reality shows, Baseer carved his own path. He soon returned to Roadies, but this time as a host, where his interactive style and confidence made him stand out. By 2023, he went a step further, making his acting debut in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya. Part of the Kumkum Bhagya franchise, this role introduced him to a mainstream TV audience, proving his versatility beyond reality formats.

Basir Ali’s early beginnings?

Baseer Ali’s career started not on television, but on YouTube. His channel Habibiz featured fitness and lifestyle vlogs that attracted young viewers. The engaging content helped him build an early fanbase, which later became the foundation of his television success.

Basir Ali’s Net Worth

Today, Baseer Ali enjoys financial stability and fame. His earnings come from multiple streams, including television projects, hosting gigs, modelling, endorsements, and brand collaborations. His estimated net worth is around Rs 4-5 crore, a reflection of his steady growth and consistent popularity.

Basir Ali’s personal life?

Over the years, Baseer has often been linked with co-contestants, most notably Naina Singh during Splitsvilla 10. Their chemistry grabbed headlines, but both clarified later that they were just friends. Baseer has always preferred to keep his relationships private and away from the media glare.

What struggles has he faced?

Baseer has never shied away from talking about his tough childhood. Raised by a single mother, he once revealed on Bigg Boss 19 that his mother’s first marriage had failed. She later remarried, hoping for stability, but his stepfather eventually left. His mother then single-handedly raised him and his sibling, a journey that shaped Baseer’s resilience and determination.

Baseer Ali rose to fame with Splitsvilla 10, which he won. He made his acting debut in Kundali Bhagya in 2023. Currently, he is winning hearts as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19.











