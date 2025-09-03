



IFF (NYSE: IFF), a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, will showcase how it is helping the global baking industry overcome some of its toughest challenges at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2025 in Las Vegas. From soaring cocoa and egg prices to stricter regulations and rising demand for healthier baked goods, IFF is stepping forward with bold, science-led solutions designed to keep industrial bakers ahead of the curve.

“The industry is under pressure from every direction — supply chains, regulations and consumer expectations,” said Suzanne Pera, vice president and regional general manager for North America, IFF Food Ingredients. “Our message at IBIE is simple: Bakers don’t have to face these challenges alone. We bring unmatched expertise across the entire process, from formulation to shelf. We’re not just helping bakers adapt — we’re helping them win.”

Addressing the cost of volatility

With cocoa prices doubling and egg supplies remaining strained, IFF CURE™ — a comprehensive suite of Core and Uncommon Replacements and Extenders — offers solutions that maintain taste and texture while reducing reliance on volatile commodities. At the booth, visitors can sample 50 percent egg-reduced cupcakes and 30 percent cocoa-reduced brownies made with proprietary enzyme blends, system blends and natural flavors.

Navigating regulatory shifts

With certain food dyes now banned and the industry reevaluating what quantifies as “healthy,” bakers face increasing reformulation demands. IFF spotlights natural color alternatives, label-friendly hydrocolloids and shelf-life extension solutions that keep products compliant without sacrificing sensory appeal.

Meeting the health-conscious consumer

GLP-1 users are reshaping food and beverage demand, while shoppers broadly seek lower sugar, more protein and label-friendly bakery options. The prototypes reflect how IFF translates consumer and regulatory insights into market-ready products, featuring better-for-you concepts like high-protein tortillas and consumer-validated nutrition bars fortified with SOLAE® SUPRO® soy protein and LITESSE® ULTRA prebiotic fiber.

Breakthrough baking technologies debut

IFF will debut DANISCO® GRINDSTED® Pectin FB 420, a bake-stable pectin made from citrus peels. This naturally sourced, label-friendly alternative to starch enhances flavor release and mouthfeel, while delivering a bright, glossy texture in reduced-sugar bakery applications. Also launching is POWERFRESH® ACE 2000, a next-generation fresh-keeping enzyme that improves bread softness, resilience and cohesiveness for up to 34 days.

“We are not just displaying ingredients,” said Linda Dunning, applications director, North America, IFF Food Ingredients. “We are showing how real-world solutions can raise the game for bakers — ideas that work in the lab, are scalable in production and stand out on the shelf.”

Attendees will experience go-to-market applications, designed to inspire product innovations while solving some of the baking industry’s toughest challenges. IFF will be at IBIE 2025 from Sept. 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth 3855.

To learn more about IFF at IBIE and its bold, future-forward baking solutions, visit the IFF IBIE 2025 page here.

