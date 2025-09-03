Home

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram Rains Live Updates, September 3: IMD issues Red alert for several parts of Delhi-NCR, Yamuna water level rises

All schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Chandigarh will remain shut on Wednesday, 3 September, as authorities move to safeguard students and staff amid heavy rainfall

Delhi Rains Live: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening after a brief pause. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain alert for the national capital and surrounding areas. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for West Delhi, Northwest Delhi, and Southwest Delhi, with the IMD predicting light to moderate rainfall in these areas. Traffic and public movement near the Loha Pul was halted until 5 pm on Tuesday after the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters due to heavy rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR).

All schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Chandigarh will remain shut on Wednesday, 3 September, as authorities move to safeguard students and staff amid heavy rainfall that has pushed Delhi’s seasonal total past the 1,000-mm mark.

