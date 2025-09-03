Home

Rs 11000000000 home deal: India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s official residence set for record sale, located in…, currently owned by…

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s first official residence which is located in in Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone in capital city Delhi, is set to be sold for Rs 1,100 crore. This could be the country’s costliest residential property deal.

India’s Costliest Home Deal: The historic bungalow, which was once the first official residence of the first Prime Minister of India – Jawaharlal Nehru, could become the country’s costliest residential property transaction. The historic bungalow is set to be sold for a whopping amount of Rs 1,100 crore. The bungalow is located in Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone. A notable entrepreneur from the local beverage sector is in the process of acquiring the property, The Economic Times reported.

Who Owns The Lutyens’ Property And Who Is Going To Be The Owner Of It?

Currently, the bungalow is owned by Raj Kumari Kackar and Bina Rani, member of a royal family from Rajasthan. Initially, the blue bloods sought Rs 1,400 crore for the property. However, later, after some negotiations, the amount settled at around Rs 1,100 crore. even after negotiation, the whopping amount places it among the costliest residential property deals ever seen in India.

Recently, a prominent law firm issued a public notice and confirmed that the process of selling the property is in its final stage, as per a report by The Economic Times.

“Our client is desirous of acquiring residential property situated at Plot No. 5, Block No. 14, 17 Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi – admeasuring 14,973.383 sq m – and for the same, we are investigating the title of the current owners,” read the notice.

The statement also requested any person with claims to the property to come forward and claim it within a week.

What Is The Importance Of The Bungalow?

This bungalow is massive in size and is located at one of the most posh areas of the national capital. It also has historical significance. The property, which spread across 3.7 acres, has 24,000 sq ft of built-up area.

It was the first official residence of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru before he moved to Teen Murti Bhavan.

British Architecture

British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens designed the bungalow between the years 1912 and 1930. It is worth noting that the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone is one of India’s most secure residential enclaves in Delhi.

Notably, the zone has nearly 3,000 bungalows, of which 600 are privately owned.

Impact On Delhi’s luxury property market?

If completed, this deal will establish a standard for luxury real estate transactions in India, underscoring the increasing demand for high-end properties in Delhi’s most desirable areas.

According to experts, Lutyens' Zone properties are very exclusive and rarely come to market. When these properties come up for sale they are fiercely contested by a small circle of billionaires and industrialists.












