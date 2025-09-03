Home

Sports

India hold Korea to a 2-2 draw in Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025

In their first Super 4s game at the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025, the Indian men’s hockey team and Korea played to a 2-2 tie.

India hold Korea to a 2-2 draw in Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025. (PIC – File photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team and Korea drew 2-2 in their first Super 4s match at Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025. Hardik Singh (8′) and Mandeep Singh (53′) were India’s goalscorers while Jihun Yang (12′) and Hyeonhong Kim (14′) scored for Korea.

The play started after a rain delay when India made a positive start to the wet weather with several circle entries and attacking forays on goal. They even gained two early Penalty Corners in the seventh and second minute respectively but couldn’t trouble the keeper. In the eighth minute, Sukhjeet Singh intercepted the ball in midfield and passed it to Hardik Singh (8′) who made a remarkable solo run down the center, eluding the Korean rear guard and finishing his move with a simple shot past the keeper to give India lead.

Korea hit back with two consecutive goals to take the lead in the contest. In the 12th minute, Korea were granted a Penalty Stroke for a foul committed by Jugraj Singh inside the circle. Jihun Yang (12′) came up and buried his shot to the top right corner to get the scores level. Two minutes later, Korea was granted a Penalty Corner from which Hyeonhong Kim’s (14′) dragflick gave them the lead.

What happened in the second quarter?

The second quarter was a cagey affair between the two teams with India relentlessly attacking the goal but Korea were resilient with their defence. India were piling on the pressure but couldn’t work their way around Korea’s tight man-marking. In the 22nd minute, Captain Harmanpreet Singh played a long pass to find Jarmanpreet Singh on the right flank but his angular shot towards the near post was met with a strong save by the Korean goalkeeper.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What happened in the third quarter?

The third quarter also ended with a stalemate with Korea still clinging to that thin lead. India were doing a good job of creating chances inside the circle, however, couldn’t get it into the net. In the 41st minute, Manpreet Singh made a sharp pass to Sukhjeet Singh on the far post with just the goalkeeper to get past but his shot went just outside off the post. A little later, Abhishek had two chances to score but his two shots went wide too. In India’s last play of the third quarter, India earned a Penalty Corner after a long wait but Harmanpreet Singh’s dragflick was blocked by a Korean defender on the line.

How did the match go for a draw?

India earned another Penalty Corner in the 49th minute which was taken up by Jugraj Singh this time but unfortunately couldn’t find a way to get past the first rusher. Few seconds later Mandeep Singh was on the hunt when he cut inside from the right wing and took a powerful back-handed shot but Korean goalkeeper made a stunning save once again. Sukhjeet Singh made a great pass through Korean defence to Mandeep Singh (53′) in the 53rd minute with a precise pass that saw him slot the ball into an empty goal to level it again for India. Following that came Penalty Corners for India and Korea but none of them could find a winning goal for their team. In the 56th minute Abhishek made a chance for Sukhjeet Singh with a lobbed pass but his shot was whiskers away from post as both sides opted for a draw after a highly competitive four quarters played.











