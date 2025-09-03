Home

India’s top alcohol-consuming city is…, not Gurugram, Delhi, Chandigarh or Bengaluru, it is…

India’s Most Alcoholic City: Whether it’s someone’s birthday or wedding, any kind of celebration is incomplete without alcohol. No doubt that alcoholic drinks are the most consumed beverages in the world after water and tea. Whether it’s whisky, rum or beer, alcoholic beverages are the life of any celebration across the world. India, the most populated country in the world, also has a vast market of alcoholic drinks, however, there are some Indian states which have banned alcohol. In these ‘dry states’, manufacturing, selling, and consuming liquor are prohibited. But do you know which city has the highest alcohol consumption? Well**,** if you are thinking that it is Chandigarh, Delhi or Bengaluru, you are wrong. Let’s know which is the highest alcohol consuming city in India.

Indian City With Highest Alcohol Consumption

Consumption of billions of litres of alcohol is increasing every year in India. According to a report by economic research agency ICRIER and law consulting firm PLR Chambers, over 16 crore people consume alcohol in the country. The report states that Chhattisgarh is among the states with the highest consumption of alcohol. In this central Indian state, about 35.6 percent of people like to drink alcohol.

But if we talk about the city that drinks the most alcohol, then the crown goes to Kolkata – The City Of Joy. As per the 2021 survey, the alcohol consumption rate in Kolkata is 32.9 percent.

According to the report, the alcohol consuming rate in the city is higher than in other major cities in India. Other cities included in the survey also include Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

However, the alcohol consumption in these places may be similar as Kolkata or even more.

As per the 2021 report by The Economic Times, about 1.4 crore people drink alcohol in West Bengal.

Second Highest Alcohol-Consuming City In India

Kolkata is followed by the national capital – Delhi, which comes next in the second position in terms of alcohol consumption. In Delhi, alcohol consumption rate is 31 percent.

Most Alcohol-Consuming Cities In India

Chandigarh is at third place, where 29.1 percent of people drink alcohol.

India’s commercial capital Mumbai has about 28.1 percent of alcohol drinkers. In Lucknow, this figure is around 27.9 percent.

Country’s IT hub – Bengaluru has 27.3 percent alcohol drinkers. In Pune, people who love to drink alcohol are 26.2percent.

In Bhubaneswar, which is known for its natural beauty, 24.9 percent people consume alcohol.











