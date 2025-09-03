Home

News

Jammu and Kashmir Rains: CM Omar Abdullah reviews situation in the state, schools shut, NH closed amid rising water levels | Top Updates

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the situation arising from incessant rains that have swelled rivers and streams across the Union Territory

किसानों को नुकसान

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the situation arising from incessant rains that have swelled rivers and streams across the Union Territory, officials said. Authorities announced the closure of schools and colleges across the Kashmir Valley for the day, as the weather department has forecast more rainfall over the next 24 hours, they said.

The chief minister chaired a meeting this morning to assess the situation, the CM’s office said in a post on X. Abdullah directed the administration to intensify the ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief.

“Hon’ble Ministers @JavedRanaa and @satishsharmajnk briefed on the situation in Jammu, while Hon’ble Minister @sakinaitoo and Advisor to the CM @nasirsogami provided updates on the situation in Kashmir. The Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow advisories, avoid vulnerable spots, and stay safe,” the CM’s office said.

Here are some of the key details:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the situation arising from incessant rains that have swelled rivers and streams across the Union Territory

The Jhelum river and its tributaries are flowing significantly below the danger mark, water levels in parts of south and central Kashmir, including Srinagar, have risen sharply since the rainfall began on Tuesday.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department said water gauges are rising and may increase further due to continued rainfall.

The heavy downpour over the past 24 hours also led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) due to landslides, shooting stones, and waterlogging at multiple locations.

As a precautionary measure, all educational institutions across the Kashmir division have been closed for the day.

Various examinations of Kashmir University and other universities in the valley scheduled for Wednesday have also been postponed.

Interest services have been affected due to incessant rains.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source











