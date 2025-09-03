Home

Janhvi Kapoor lost faith in humanity after Sridevi’s death, says, ‘My mother’s death became entertainment…’

Jahnvi Kapoor recently told that her mother Sridevi’s death had become entertainment for people. She became negative during this difficult time.

Bollywood actress Sridevi died on 24 February 2018 in Dubai. Her sudden demise at the age of just 54 was a big shock for the entire film industry and fans across the country. But the biggest impact was on her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Along with losing their mother’s protection, both daughters not only suffered personally, but also had to face constant camera attention and criticism in public life. Recently, Janhvi talked about the situation after her mother’s death.

‘It was difficult to take care of myself after my mother’

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Janhvi Kapoor told how, after Sridevi’s death, she was not allowed to experience her mother’s grief in private. She said, “The media was constantly following me. If I smiled to promote my film, it was said that I was fine even after my mother’s death. If I kept quiet, I was called cold and heartless. Imagine, even after losing my mother, all this became entertainment for people.”

When Janhvi Kapoor broke the silence on her mother’s death

Janhvi said that facing paparazzi was a common thing for her in childhood, but after her mother’s death, it broke her from within. She said, “No one can understand the loss we suffered. Losing my mother was a pain, but whatever I had to face after that made me very negative about humanity. Khushi and I never let our weaknesses show, and maybe that is why people started throwing mud on us, as if we were not even human beings.”

For the uninitiated, Sridevi passed away at a time when her elder daughter, Janhvi, was about to make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak. Her mother’s death a few months before the release of that film came as a big shock to Janhvi. However, both sisters supported each other and are now moving ahead in their careers.

