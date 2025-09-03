Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen’s action drama to release on…

Home

After the tremendous success in other regional languages Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen’s supernatural thriller Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is all set for its Hindi release.

Malayalam cinema is making waves with its latest superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, helmed by Dominic Arun, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen. After a successful theatrical run in Kerala and dubbed versions in Telugu and Tamil, the film is now set to captivate Hindi-speaking audiences. The movie introduces Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero, marking a significant milestone in the industry.

When will the Hindi version release?

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is also the producer of this pathbreaking cinema, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “The world of Lokah — Chapter One: Chandra, is expanding. Hindi version releases in theatres on September 4th! Book your tickets now ”. As the movie is getting wide appreciation, the Hindi version release would be surely beneficial for soaring the collections in the coming days.” This move signifies the growing appeal of regional cinema across India and highlights the potential for Malayalam films to make a mark on the national stage.

Is the hype surrounding Lokah justified?

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is not just another superhero film, it’s a bold step into uncharted territory for Malayalam cinema. The film’s protagonist, Chandra, portrayed by Kalyani Priyadarshan, navigates a post-apocalyptic world, bringing a fresh perspective to the superhero genre. The movie’s narrative, combined with high-quality visuals and compelling performances, has resonated with audiences, leading to impressive box office numbers.

More about Lokah

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has turned out to be a massive box office success. The film earned Rs 38.95 crore in India within a week and crossed Rs 100 crore globally, making it the first female-led South Indian film to achieve this feat. It performed exceptionally well in Kerala and overseas markets, becoming one of the top Malayalam hits of 2025. The film maintained momentum even on weekdays, earning over Rs 7 crore on both Monday and Tuesday.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has created a huge impact with its fresh take on the superhero genre, led by a strong female protagonist. With exceptional box office success and critical acclaim in regional markets, the Hindi release aims to take the film to a wider audience and cement its status as a pan-India blockbuster.











