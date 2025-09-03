Kalyani Priyadarshan’s supernatural thriller joins Rs 100 crore club, beats Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam

Home

Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra has emerged as a standout in Indian cinema, captivating audiences with its unique blend of mythology and modern storytelling. Directed by Dominic Arun and featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan in a groundbreaking role, the film introduces Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero. Since its release on August 28, 2025, the movie has garnered significant attention for its compelling narrative and visual storytelling.

How much has Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra earned till now?

In just six days, Lokah has achieved impressive box office numbers. Domestically, it has collected Rs 39.25 crore net and Rs 45.75 crore gross. Internationally, the film has added Rs 48 crore, bringing its worldwide total to Rs 101 crore. As per reports, this performance positions Lokah as the highest-grossing female-led regional language film, surpassing Anushka Shetty’s Rudhramadevi (Rs 86 crore) and Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati (Rs 83 crore). As of Day 7, the film has amassed Rs 6.75 crore in all the languages.

Lokah emerges as 2025’s third-highest grosser

Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra has rapidly ascended the ranks to become the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, trailing only behind L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. This achievement is particularly noteworthy as it surpasses the box office performance of Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam Rs 34.18 crore globally, marking a significant milestone for female-led cinema in the region.

More about Lokah

The film’s narrative centers on Chandra, a yakshi (vampire) summoned from Sweden to Bengaluru. As she undertakes her mission, Chandra’s neighbor, Sunny (played by Naslen), becomes entangled in her journey, leading to unexpected developments. The story weaves elements of folklore with contemporary themes, offering a fresh take on the superhero genre. Lokah was initially released in Malayalam and Telugu, with a Hindi version scheduled for release on September 4, 2025. The film has been well-received for its storytelling and performances, though it faced some criticism regarding certain dialogues, which the production team has addressed. As for now, the film has managed to hold an IMDb rating of 8.3.

Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra has become a breakout hit, both commercially and critically. Its unique blend of supernatural folklore and modern storytelling, along with Kalyani Priyadarshan’s strong lead performance, has struck a chord with audiences. With solid box office numbers and growing word of mouth, the film has positioned itself as a game-changer for female-led cinema in India.











