Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand opens up about being betrayed by her live-in partner, ‘Mere naak ke neeche…’- Watch Video

Kunickaa Sadanand, currently seen on Bigg Boss 19, revealed she was in a live-in relationship with a well-known married singer from the 90s, who eventually cheated on her.

In a heartfelt revelation on Bigg Boss 19, veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life, sharing her experience of being in a long-term live-in relationship that ended in betrayal.

What did Kunickaa Sadanand reveal?

In the latest promo, Kunickaa Sadanand is seen engaging in a heartfelt conversation with Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal. She begins by asking Neelam about her marriage, but sensing Neelam’s discomfort and emotional reaction, Tanya intervenes, explaining that Neelam isn’t ready to open up about it yet. Kunickaa then gently follows up by asking if Neelam is still married, to which Neelam replied, “Almost nahi hai aisa samajiye. Khatam hai. Insaan ko chance dete dete tithar ho gaye hai. Kya hi bole. Humko swabhimani ladke pasand hai, swabhimani joh nahi hai mere bass ki baat nahi hai unke sath rehna. Vahi sab kahaani hai.”

Later, Kunickaa entered the conversation and said, “Mai ne 27 saal apne relationship ko chupa kar rakha mai ne ab jaa ke bola mai ne itna halka mehsoos kiya. Live-in tha, or vo shaadi-shuda the lekin apni patni se alag the. Uske baad kisi dusri ladki se mere naak ke neeche milna shuru krdiya tha. Unhone khud accept kiya.”

Who is Kunickaa referring to in this conversation?

Kunickaa Sadanand was in a serious relationship with playback singer Kumar Sanu during the 1990s. Their bond lasted around five years, starting when Sanu was going through marital issues. Kunickaa once said she considered him like her husband. However, the relationship ended due to complications, including his existing marriage. She also recalled a confrontation with Sanu’s wife, Rita Bhattacharya, who damaged her car in anger. Today, Kunickaa calls it a closed chapter and says both have moved on with mutual respect.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s emotional confession on Bigg Boss 19 offered a rare glimpse into her private life. Her courage to share such a personal experience resonated with many viewers, especially as she spoke about love, betrayal, and self-respect.











