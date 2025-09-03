



Business Wire India

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, today announced a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley’s SiMa.ai, a leader in Physical AI. This partnership aims to transform industries through cutting-edge AI-driven solutions in Mobility, Healthcare, Industrial Automation and Robotics.

This partnership integrates LTTS’ deep engineering expertise and domain focus with SiMa.ai’s MLSoC™ ONE platform and software SDK. Under this agreement, SiMa.ai will deliver industry-leading AI hardware and software solutions by leveraging LTTS’ core engineering capabilities and human capital investments across key areas such as in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), AD/ADAS, Industrial Automation & Robotics and Healthcare. The joint development of breakthrough use cases in these areas will drive the expansion and broader adoption of SiMa.ai’s platform.

“SiMa.ai cements LTTS’ position as a leader in AI-led ER&D solutions,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services. “By combining SiMa.ai’s groundbreaking AI computing technology with our expertise in design and implementation, we are empowering clients across Robotics, Mobility, and Healthcare to accelerate time-to-market, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unparalleled value. Together, we are driving the industry forward, embedding intelligence into innovative solutions that are sustainable and scalable.”

By identifying high-value opportunities and joint go-to-market strategies across industries, the collaboration will accelerate innovation in AI technology adoption and drive tangible outcomes for businesses worldwide. The teams will also establish a scalable product support framework, ensuring streamlined deployment of the solutions for global clients.

“Our collaboration with LTTS symbolizes the synergy required to scale Physical AI applications globally,” said Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO of SiMa.ai. “LTTS brings unmatched engineering capabilities and client reach, making them an ideal partner. By working together, we enable industries to harness the full potential of AI, delivering high performance and power efficiency to clients while simplifying the adoption process.”





