SSMB 29’s whopping budget revealed: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra’s film by SS Rajamouli is India’s most expensive movie, made in Rs…

As per recent reports, the upcoming film of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu with SS Rajamouli and Priyanka Chopra is mounted on a very huge budget.

SS Rajamouli’s next cinematic venture, tentatively titled SSMB 29, is generating significant buzz in the film industry. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, marking a collaboration that has fans eagerly awaiting its release. The production recently completed a substantial shooting schedule in Kenya, capturing the country’s diverse landscapes to enhance the film’s adventurous narrative. Meanwhile, the budget of the globetrotter has also been unveiled.

How much is the budget of SSMB 29?

Reports indicate that SSMB 29 is being produced with a staggering budget of approximately Rs 1,188 crore (around $135 million), positioning it as one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema history. This substantial investment underscores the filmmakers’ ambition to deliver a global cinematic experience. The massive budget for SSMB 29 reflects not just the scale of the project but also the trust in SS Rajamouli’s cinematic vision, especially after his global success with Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer RRR. The film is expected to blend top-tier VFX, exotic international locations, and cutting-edge action sequences, all elements that demand heavy financial backing.

A large portion of the budget is reportedly allocated to production design and post-production, including CGI work by international studios to match global standards. Another significant chunk is being spent on shooting in multiple countries, including Kenya, where several high-adrenaline sequences have already been filmed.

More about SSMB 29

The film’s storyline is described as a high-stakes action-adventure, drawing inspiration from African adventure classics and the rich history of Kashi (Varanasi). To authentically depict these settings, the production has recreated the ancient city of Kashi on a grand set in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. This meticulous attention to detail aims to immerse audiences in a narrative that seamlessly blends mythology, history, and thrilling action sequences.

Story Highlights

SSMB 29 is not just a film; it’s a cinematic event poised to set new benchmarks in Indian filmmaking. With its grand scale, international appeal, and rich storytelling, the film is eagerly anticipated by audiences worldwide.











