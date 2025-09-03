Home

Masterstroke by Amit Shah as Hindus from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan will now be allowed to…, , Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians can also…

Members of minority communities including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who entered India on or before 31 December 2024 will be allowed to stay in India.

Home Minister Amit Shah- File image

New Delhi: In a massive relief for the members of minority communities, mainly Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who came to India in order to escape religious persecution, the Union Home Ministry has decided to exempt them from any penal action and allowed them to stay in the country. It should be noted that the rule mentions the members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who came to India till December 31, 2024.

What’s the new rule from the Union Home Ministry?

In the recent report, the declaration from the Union Home Ministry, through the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2024, which came into force after its notification on September 1 has allowed non-Muslim minority migrants to stay in the country without their passports.

“A person belonging to a minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians — who were compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution and entered the country on or before December 31, 2024 without valid documents, including a passport or other travel documents, or with valid documents, including a passport or other travel documents, and the validity of such documents have expired” will be exempted from the rule of possessing a valid passport and visa, an order issued by the Home Ministry said.

Story highlights:

What does the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) say?

Thus, according to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which came into force last year, members of these persecuted minorities who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

