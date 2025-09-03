Home

Once a doctor, she is now making waves in Bollywood with her bold choices, fearless statements, and her latest role in Housefull 5.

The much-loved Housefull franchise is back with its fifth instalment, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. With a star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, and Nargis Fakhri, the film has already created a buzz. Amid this big lineup, actress Soundarya Sharma has caught attention with her impactful performance as ‘Lucy’.

How did Soundarya Sharma switch from medical to films?

Born and raised in Delhi, Soundarya Sharma initially pursued dentistry and completed her Bachelor’s in Dental Studies. During her residency at Delhi-based hospitals, she realised her true passion lay in acting. She went on to participate in the Miss India pageant, where she emerged as a finalist, and later received formal training at the National School of Drama and the New York Film Academy.

Soundarya made her debut in 2017 with Ranchi Diaries, which earned her appreciation and a nomination for Best Female Debut. She has since worked in Raktanchal 2 and appeared on Bigg Boss 16, gradually carving her niche in the entertainment world.

Why did her pan masala ad spark debate?

Soundarya has featured in several commercials, but one ad created controversy, her appearance in a pan masala commercial alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar. Facing backlash, Soundarya stood firm in her decision.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “No, I don’t regret it. Because I think my choices as an actor are very different from the choices as a dentist or as a (normal) person. Why would I say no to something where I can be a part of and share the screen with the biggest mega stars of the country? Everyone is saying pan masala, gutka… agar aap itna moral policing kar rahe hai toh unn logo ko rokhiye na joh kha rahe hai. So, how can only actors be responsible? Audience ko malum hai – they are very smart.”

What did she say about the casting couch?

Known for her outspoken nature, Soundarya also addressed the casting couch issue. In a conversation with India.com, she said that although she has never faced such a situation herself, it ultimately comes down to individual choice:

“Nothing is done at gunpoint.”

Did she face nepotism in Bollywood?

Like many outsiders, Soundarya faced harsh realities while trying to establish herself. In an interview with The Times of India, she recalled an encounter with a casting agent who bluntly questioned her chances of stardom, “I was told the very first day… ‘You’re not dating an actor, you’re not dating a producer, you’re not dating a Starkid. What makes you think that you are pretty talented and you know that will make you a star?’ I had no clue, I came back and I cried… But that day gave me a reality check.”

