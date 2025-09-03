Meet Hrithik Roshan co-star who dated 4 married men, even lived with her ex and his wife; She is…, her last film was…

Home

Meet Hrithik Roshan’s co-star who dated 4 married men, even lived with her ex and his wife; She is…, her last film was…

This actress’ love life has been quite eventful over the years. Her first publicised romance was with married director.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who made a smashing debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, has been a part of several blockbuster films. His co-star Ameesha Patel was also launched in the same film. Beyond her on-screen success, her love life has often made headlines. At 49, Ameesha’s personal life is once again in the spotlight after she shared something that has fans revisiting her past relationships. Over the years, her name has been linked to four married men, with her dating life frequently making waves in the media. However, true love had remained elusive – until now, as she is once again being associated with a wealthy businessman.

Ameesha’s love life has been quite eventful over the years. Her first publicised romance was with married director Vikram Bhatt, who was eight years older than her. Their affair lasted five years before they eventually parted ways. In one of her interviews, Ameesha admitted that dating Vikram Bhatt was one of the biggest mistakes of her life.

Who is Ameesha Patel dating?

Ameesha, known for her active social media presence, recently posted cosy pictures on Instagram with businessman Nirvan Birla. In the photos, the actress is seen in Nirvan’s arms, sparking rumors and fueling discussions about her love life. One viral image shows Ameesha sitting on Nirvan’s lap, with both of them looking happy and stylish in matching black outfits. The couple shared that they were in Dubai, enjoying a lovely evening together, and Ameesha even added a heart emoji in the caption. Nirvan responded to the post with a “Love you” comment and also shared the pictures on his Instagram Stories.

After these images went viral, fans began speculating that Ameesha and Nirvan might be in a relationship, with many even wondering if a wedding could be on the cards. However, neither of them has officially confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Who is Nirvan Birla?

As for Nirvan Birla, he is an entrepreneur and singer, and the founder of Birla Brainiacs and Birla Open Minds. He is also the son of industrialists Yashovardhan Birla and Avanti Birla. Recently, he denied the claims stating that he is “not dating” the actress. “Ameesha and I are not dating. She is a family friend and known to my father since their school days. We were both in Dubai as I was shooting for my music album which she features in,” he told Free Press Journal.

In 2008, Ameesha met London-based businessman Kanav Puri, and the two grew very close. However, their relationship ended after two years, and Ameesha chose to focus on her career. Her name was later linked to businessman and IPL team owner Ness Wadia. The two reportedly met at a popular gym, became friends, and eventually started dating. According to some reports, Ness often sent gifts to Ameesha during their relationship.

Additionally, Ameesha was rumoured to have had a brief involvement with producer and business partner Kunal Goomer. Reports claimed that Ameesha, Kunal, and his wife, Shamli, were living together in the same house at one point. However, that relationship also came to an end, and Ameesha has never spoken about it publicly.

While Ameesha’s past relationships have been widely discussed, her recent connection with Nirvan Birla has sparked a fresh wave of interest in her love life. Only time will tell if this new chapter is the one she’s been waiting for.

