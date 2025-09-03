Meet Salman Khan’s Sanam Bewafa co-star, who lost her Bollywood career due to…, now teaches Indian classical dance in the US, she is…

Home

Decades after stealing hearts in Bollywood, Chandni, aka Navodita Sharma, continues to mesmerize fans with her charm and grace.

Do you remember Salman Khan’s Sanam Bewafa? Navodita Sharma, famously known as Chandni in the film, became an overnight star when paired opposite Khan. She landed the role while still in college after seeing an advertisement: “If you want to be Salman Khan’s heroine, send in your photographs and details about your vital statistics to Saawan Kumar Tak’s office.” She was selected based purely on her application answers and photographs.

Sanam Bewafa: The turning point

Sanam Bewafa marked a turning point in Sharma’s life. Starring alongside Salman Khan, already a superstar after hits like Maine Pyar Kiya, the movie was a massive hit and brought her widespread recognition. In those days, casting focused on raw talent rather than industry connections, giving Sharma a platform to shine.

Why did her career slow down

Despite the success, Sharma’s career faced hurdles due to a restrictive contract with Saawan Kumar Tak, which prevented her from signing other films for a long time. Although the contract was later lifted, she had already begun stepping away from Bollywood. She appeared in films like Jai Kishan, Mr. Azaad, and 1942: A Love Story, but could not recapture her initial stardom.

Life in the US

In 1994, Sharma married Satish Sharma and moved to Orlando, USA. Choosing a life away from Bollywood, she pursued her passion for Indian classical dance. Today, she runs a dance institute in Orlando, teaching students of all ages. Her recent Instagram photos show that she remains as graceful and stunning as ever, earning admiration from fans worldwide.

A life away from the limelight

Navodita Sharma’s journey highlights the unpredictability of showbiz. Though she left the silver screen behind, her impact continues through her teaching and timeless presence.

