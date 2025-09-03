Home

Entertainment

Meet superstar’s daughter, who ran away from home, got married at 19, blamed her in-laws for…, her brother is…, she is…

This actor’s daughter eloped and got married at the age of 19. However, she later got divorced. Later, she had a second marriage. She is the daughter of…

The mega star’s daughter went against her father’s wishes and married her lover at the age of just 19. After this, she had to face many difficulties in life. Once, she even blamed her own family. Talking about South superstars, Mohanlal, Mammootty in Malayalam, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan in Tamil and Chiranjeevi in ​​Telugu are a few whose charm remains forever. Talking about Chiranjeevi, his fans lovingly call him Mega Star. He comes from a family of Telugu actors. His son, Ram Charan is a big star in the industry. But do you know about his daughter?

Who is Chiranjeevi’s daughter?

Talking about Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, he is married to Surekha Konidela. They have a son, Ram Charan, and two daughters, Sushmita and Sreeja .

Meet Chiranjeevi’s youngest daughter

Chiranjeevi’s younger daughter Sreeja has faced many problems in her life. She went against her father and married her love at the age of just 19. She rebelled against her family and filed a complaint in the police station regarding this marriage saying that she was facing a threat from her family.

When Chiranjeevi’s daughter fell in love

Sreeja was in love with Sirish Bhardwaj. In 2007, both of them got married in the presence of friends in Arya Samaj in Hyderabad. Seeing this, Chiranjeevi’s family got angry and filed a police complaint against Sirish accusing him of kidnapping their daughter. At that time, in an interview, Sreeja had said that she was in danger from her family.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

A year later, the couple had a daughter. They named her Nivriti. While the two were living together, problems cropped up from time to time. At one point, the dispute escalated to a massive scale. In response, Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja filed a dowry case against her husband Sirish. She alleged that he was harassing her. As a result, the couple got divorced in 2014. A few days later, her husband Sirish passed away. After the divorce, Sreeja returned to her hometown, where she married her school friend Kalyan Dev in front of her family. They have a daughter.

Story Highlights











